N. Oregon Coast's Nehalem Gets Raucous with Theater Production

Published 10/21/2019 at 6:33 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Nehalem, Oregon) - A raucous theater production is set to dock on the north Oregon coast, as Nehalem’s Riverbend Players present Moon Over Buffalo by Ken Ludwig in November. The production opens November 1 at the NCRD Performing Arts Center, running November 2, 8, 9 at 7 pm, with 2 pm matinees on November 3 and 10. There also be will be a scheduled “Behind The Scenes” Talk Back with the Director, Cast & Crew on Sunday, November 3, following the matinee.

Moon Over Buffalo is a 1995 comic play by America playwright Ken Ludwig, whose work has been performed in more than 30 countries in over 20 languages. Some of his best known work includes: Lend Me A Tenor, Crazy for You (the musical), Leading Ladies, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery and Moon Over Buffalo.

Moon Over Buffalo is set in Buffalo, New York in 1953. This 1995 production marked the return of Carol Burnett to the Broadway stage after a 30-year absence. She and her co-star Philip Bosco both received Tony Award nominations for their roles as Charlotte and George Hay.

In the madcap comedy tradition of Lend me a Tenor, the hilarious Moon Over Buffalo centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950's. At the moment, they’re playing Cyrano De Bergerac and Private Lives in rep in Buffalo, New York, with 5 actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue Eileen, they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of The Scarlet Pimpernel. Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter’s clueless fiancé Howard and hilarious uncertainty about which play they’re actually performing, caused by Charlotte’s deaf old stage-manager mother Ethel who hates every bone in George’s body.

The venue is at 36155 9th Street, Nehalem, Oregon. Theater lovers can save $3 per ticket when they purchase online in advance, or pay $17 at the door. www.riverbendplayers.org



























