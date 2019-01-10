Outdoor Walk Events Spotlight Unique Aspects of N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook County

Published 10/01/2019 at 5:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – There's a whole lotta walkin' going on along the north Oregon coast these days, but with some interesting twists. Two engaging events in Tillamook County involve just that activity: one a guided hike that takes place later this week and the second a regular event that involves chatting about gardening while enjoying that refreshing coastal air.

Fisherman extraordinaire Rob Russell will be the guide on a hike and discussion of the salmon habitat at the Kilchis Point Reserve in west Bay City on Saturday, October 5. Rob has been successfully fishing in the waters of Tillamook County for many years and knows all there is to know about the life-stages of salmon.

Sponsored by the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, this is a free event and suitable for all ages. Everyone will meet at 10 a.m. at the Barn in the Overflow Parking Area of the Reserve. Come prepared to hike to the Tillamook Bay. For more information, call the Pioneer Museum at 503.842.4553 or visit www.tcpm.org.

In Manzanita, the Wonder Garden Walk and Talks are a regular Wednesday occurrence, and they already started earlier in September.

Here, you'll join Wonder Garden plant curator, Ketzel Levine, for a regularly-scheduled Walk & Talk through the Hoffman Center's botanical outdoor classroom, The Wonder Garden. Ketzel's hour-long class is a chance for all manner of gardeners to discover unusual and underused plants that thrive on the North Oregon coast. Each class will highlight different plants in the Wonder Garden.

While class size will be limited, participants can sign up for as many classes as they'd like. Cost is $10 and they go from 11 a.m. to noon.

The Horticultural Arts program celebrates botanical diversity and explores gardening as a form of creative expression. Launched in the fall of 2018 we offer both hands-on events and opportunities for exploring the life-affirming role plants play in our aesthetic, creative and biological lives. The program's crown jewel is the Wonder Garden at the Hoffman Center for the Arts. Located on Laneda Ave. across the street from the Center, its young botanic garden is a living laboratory of plants from places as diverse as South Africa, Turkey, Chile and, of course, Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

Ketzel Levine studied at the George Washington U School of Landscape Design. She began her own business, Hortus Landscaping, in 1991, then later began a career writing about horticulture, botanizing, and lecturing for garden clubs, botanic gardens and arboretums. After moving to Portland in 1996, she became the northwest regional correspondent for Horticulture Magazine and a contributing editor for The Oregonian. Her newspaper plant profiles were published in the book, Plant This! (Sasquatch Books, 2000). Levine's own garden has been featured in several magazines, including Portland Monthly. A profile of Levine and her garden was published in the February 2011 issue of Sunset Magazine.

To register for Wonder Garden Walk & Talk Wednesdays, visit https://hoffmanarts.org/events/wonder-garden-walk-talk-wednesdays/

