Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast Events Combine Food, Beer and Outdoors / Surfing

Published 09/10/2018 at 6:17 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

N. Oregon Coast Events Combine Food, Beer and Outdoors / Surfing

(Pacific City, Oregon) – The new Headlands Lodge and Spa in Pacific City and the Pelican Brewing Company in town are keeping themselves busy, as well as visitors to this part of the north Oregon coast. The group puts on three distinctive events that involve food, the outdoors – or sometimes both at the same time.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; Labor Weekend availability
In Cannon Beach:
Who's got rooms open for the holiday weekend
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Room openings Labor Weekend
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Who has rooms for Labor Weekend
In Lincoln City:
Openings for this weekend to get away from the heat
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Where rooms are to be found Labor Weekend
In Newport:
Room openings Labor Weekend
In Waldport
New amenities offered, find openings for holiday
In Yachats, Florence
Availability for holiday weekend; lodgings not listed anywhere else

It’s time for beer and surfing. The 20th Annual Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic and Brewfest happens in Pacific City on September 14 to 16.

The annual surf competition features 175 surfers competing against one another for size and quality of wave selection, length of ride and maneuvers the rider completes on the critical sections of the wave. This year they’ve added a brewfest in conjunction with it all. The three-day event will include beach bonfires and dinners, live music, several vendors, a silent auction and a public brewfest/beer garden that will be located under the contest tent in the main Cape Kiwanda parking lot.

Registration is open on Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the competition goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Each surfing heat is 20 minutes long. Event sponsor Pelican Brewing Company will be pouring pints, as well as other coastal and Oregon breweries such as Public Coast Brewing, Buoy Beer Company, Seaside Brewing and Ninkasi Brewing, among others.

The awards ceremony is Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds from the surfing and brewfest events will go toward construction of the Pacific City Skate Park. www.capekiwandalongboardclassic.com

Up the north Oregon coast a tad, the 2nd Annual Pelican Brewing Salmon Run 5k, 10k and 15k happens in Tillamook on September 29. This fun, timed race will kick off at 10:05 a.m. and feature a scenic race course through picturesque Tillamook. Runners will enjoy a post-race bash at the brewery that will include brewery tours, live music and much more.

The race will start and finish at Pelican Brewery & Tap Room, 1708 1st St., Tillamook, Oregon. Registration costs vary from $35 to $55. Kids will also have a chance to compete in a free 100-yard dash event. Each kid who participates will receive a free root beer and T-shirt. www.pelicansalmonrun.com

Down the road next month, on October 20, the Fall Brewers Dinner happens at Pelican Pub & Brewery in Pacific City, 33180 Cape Kiwanda Dr., Pacific City.

The 2018 Brewers Dinner “Past, Present and Future” series concludes with its “Future” dinner. This dinner will explore future food trends, looking into what will be central to our diets as we navigate questions of sustainability and how culinary science and technology shape what is on our plates. The dinner will feature a six-course gourmet meal paired with Pelican Brewing Company beers. The cost is $75 per person and you must be 21 or older to attend. 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Gratuity is not included in ticket price. www.pelicanbrewing.com/happenings/event/future-brewers-dinner. ------- Lodgings in Pacific City - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

 

Oregon Coast Lodging

 







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

N. Oregon Coast Events Combine Food, Beer and Outdoors / Surfing
Three distinctive events that involve food, the outdoors or sometimes both at the same time
Trippy Facts About the Once and Future Oregon Coast
Geology is a mind-bending discipline, and it can tell the future. Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Oceanside, Cape Lookout
Crave the Coast Food Fest Showers Oregon Beach Town with Culinary Delights
The really big culinary show happens on September 29 with the inaugural Crave the Coast. Garibaldi events
Two N. Oregon Coast Lodgings Leap Into Future: Manzanita's San Dune Inn, Rock...
Two traditional and even sometimes historic buildings have taken some leaps into the future
Tall Ships Return to Oregon Coast at Astoria, Coos Bay
This time they split up with one heading to Astoria and the other Coos Bay. Kids
Work on Central Oregon Coast Bridges Coming: Lincoln City, Florence
ODOT has just announced its full plans for improvements to two of three central Oregon coast bridges
Kayak Tours and Oyster Tour on N. Oregon Coas Around Garibaldi, Netarts
It's all part of the group's Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures
What Happens to Oregon Coast Beaches in Fall, After the Holiday: Food, Sands,...
It goes beyond the whole Second Summer phenomenon. Travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details