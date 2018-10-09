N. Oregon Coast Events Combine Food, Beer and Outdoors / Surfing

Published 09/10/2018 at 6:17 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Pacific City, Oregon) – The new Headlands Lodge and Spa in Pacific City and the Pelican Brewing Company in town are keeping themselves busy, as well as visitors to this part of the north Oregon coast. The group puts on three distinctive events that involve food, the outdoors – or sometimes both at the same time.

It’s time for beer and surfing. The 20th Annual Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic and Brewfest happens in Pacific City on September 14 to 16.

The annual surf competition features 175 surfers competing against one another for size and quality of wave selection, length of ride and maneuvers the rider completes on the critical sections of the wave. This year they’ve added a brewfest in conjunction with it all. The three-day event will include beach bonfires and dinners, live music, several vendors, a silent auction and a public brewfest/beer garden that will be located under the contest tent in the main Cape Kiwanda parking lot.

Registration is open on Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the competition goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Each surfing heat is 20 minutes long. Event sponsor Pelican Brewing Company will be pouring pints, as well as other coastal and Oregon breweries such as Public Coast Brewing, Buoy Beer Company, Seaside Brewing and Ninkasi Brewing, among others.

The awards ceremony is Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds from the surfing and brewfest events will go toward construction of the Pacific City Skate Park. www.capekiwandalongboardclassic.com

Up the north Oregon coast a tad, the 2nd Annual Pelican Brewing Salmon Run 5k, 10k and 15k happens in Tillamook on September 29. This fun, timed race will kick off at 10:05 a.m. and feature a scenic race course through picturesque Tillamook. Runners will enjoy a post-race bash at the brewery that will include brewery tours, live music and much more.

The race will start and finish at Pelican Brewery & Tap Room, 1708 1st St., Tillamook, Oregon. Registration costs vary from $35 to $55. Kids will also have a chance to compete in a free 100-yard dash event. Each kid who participates will receive a free root beer and T-shirt. www.pelicansalmonrun.com

Down the road next month, on October 20, the Fall Brewers Dinner happens at Pelican Pub & Brewery in Pacific City, 33180 Cape Kiwanda Dr., Pacific City.

The 2018 Brewers Dinner "Past, Present and Future" series concludes with its "Future" dinner. This dinner will explore future food trends, looking into what will be central to our diets as we navigate questions of sustainability and how culinary science and technology shape what is on our plates. The dinner will feature a six-course gourmet meal paired with Pelican Brewing Company beers. The cost is $75 per person and you must be 21 or older to attend. 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Gratuity is not included in ticket price. www.pelicanbrewing.com/happenings/event/future-brewers-dinner.

















