Razor Clam Digs Approved on Washington Coast; Oregon Clamming Mostly Open

Published 03/13/2020 at 6:44 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Washington Coast) – The long-awaited return of razor clam digging to parts of the Washington coast has just uplifted the spirits of some, with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announcing a four-day dig starting March 20. Meanwhile, razor clamming is mostly open along the Oregon coast with no restrictions on days, but some areas are closed to clamming because of biotoxins.

Shellfish managers in Olympia, Washington, approved a few evening low tide digs this after marine toxin tests showed local razor clams were safe to eat.

The approved dig is for the following beaches, dates and low tides:

March 20, Friday 5:27 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 21, Saturday, 6:07 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 22, Sunday, 6:41 pm, 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 23, Monday, 7:12 pm, 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

No digging is allowed before noon when low tide occurs in the evening.

State officials said it’s time to bring out your shovels, clam guns and tubes.

“We are approving this dig based on favorable marine toxin findings, but folks should use their own judgment and consider COVID-19 when making travel plans,” said Larry Phillips, WDFW coastal region director, referencing recent announcements that razor clam festivals centered on Ocean Shores and Long Beach have been postponed.

Along the Oregon coast, beaches from the Columbia River down to the Suislaw River in Florence are open to razor clamming, which includes towns such as Seaside, Manzanita, Lincoln City, Newport and south of Yachats. However, everything from parts of Florence southward is closed because of elevated levels of the domoic acid toxin.

Clam photos below courtesy Seaside Aquarium







