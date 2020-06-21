Oregon Coast State Parks Update: What Won't Open

Published 06/21/2020 at 11:44 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – While the majority of the Oregon coast and its beaches are open, there are still areas that are limping along. In fact, some major beach parks won’t open at all this summer, especially on the south coast. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) recently released a list of areas that will remain closed throughout the summer, some at least until Labor Day Weekend and beyond. (Above: Cape Meares may still be awhile reopening).

OPRD said almost every park is experiencing some degree of reduced service due to a $22 million budget shortfall. Pandemic shutdowns shut off the flow of money to OPRD this spring, especially funds from lottery machines at bars and park fees. It’s an unprecedented time, OPRD said, creating a lack of garbage pickup, bathroom facilities and a serious reduction in staff.

Because of this, some Oregon coast parks will remain closed, along with others inland.

Harris Beach State Park near Brookings is one of those that recently opened up, but with lots of aspects hindered.

“We’re eager to safely welcome back visitors to the park,” said Dani Padilla, park manager. “But given that we’re working with reduced staff and resources, we’ll be counting on folks to recreate responsibly.”

On the southern Oregon coast, these parks remain closed for the summer at least:

Alfred A. Loeb State Park

Crissey Field State Recreation Site

Winchuck State Recreation Site

Cape Blanco State Park campground and day-use (closed through 2020)

Umpqua Lighthouse State Park campground

On the northern half of the coast, these spots will stay closed for the summer:

Carl G. Washburne Memorial State Park campground

Devil’s Lake State Recreation Area campground

Saddle Mountain State Natural Area campground and trails

Other key attractions remain closed right now but are working on reopening. These include:

Otter Crest Scenic Viewpoint

Whale Watching Center (Depoe Bay)

Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint

Boiler Bay

Cape Meares

Manhattan Beach (at Rockaway Beach)

Beachside State Recreation Site (Waldport)

