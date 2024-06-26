Oregon Black Pioneers and Lewis 'n Clark's Dog Honored at Coastal Fort

(Astoria, Oregon) – Two seriously engaging sections of Oregon and coastal history are a part of the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park right about now, as the park delves into pioneers of this region and one of the most famous dogs in history.

Through July 8, you can catch a unique chapter in the state's history, one which will include a member of Lewis and Clark's troupe. Fort Clatsop is currently hosting a special traveling exhibit “The Black Pioneers” through that date. This eight-panel exhibit on loan from Oregon Black Pioneers is displayed in the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center lobby.

During the period between 1840 and 1870, Oregon’s government enacted laws that excluded Black individuals from the rights granted to white settlers. Despite these discriminatory measures, a courageous few Black Americans chose to settle or remain in Oregon. Their resilience challenged the oppressive laws and paved the way for Oregon’s future Black communities. This exhibit shines a light on these pioneering individuals who risked everything to create a brighter future for themselves and their families in the state.

Among the black pioneers on the Oregon coast were some 100 residents of a little town called Beaver Hill that was not far from Bandon back in the 1890s. At the time, some 300 people lived there, but a third of them were African descent – and this was a time when only 1100 black folk lived in the entire. The little place was a mining town, which saw all the Black miners get fired when they demanded better pay.

Not long after that ends, Fort Clatsop honors one of its own – the only one that was on four legs. The 31st Annual Seaman's Day happens on Wednesday, July 10, talking about the famed giant mutt that was the ever-loyal Seaman.

“The 33 people of the Lewis and Clark Expedition camped the wintered of 1805-06 at Fort Clatsop,” said organizers. “The 34th 'member” of this Corps of Discovery was Seaman, Captain Meriwether Lewis’ Newfoundland dog.”

This north Oregon coast event will feature some actual Newfies, as they're known.





According to the Corps of Discovery journals, Seaman served as a watchdog, hunter, retriever, companion, and diplomat during his three-year voyage of discovery. The park has invited some guest Newfoundland dogs and their people to volunteer this day. This special event offers visitors an opportunity to learn about Seaman and to meet some modern Newfoundland dogs from 9:30 to 4:00 with programs featuring Newfoundland dogs at 11:00, 11:30, 2:00 and 2:30.

“Rangers in period clothing will be at Fort Clatsop during the day to answer questions and share living history,” organizers said.

Daily ranger programs including living history talks and demonstrations start on June 24 and continue until Labor Day. Admission is $10 per adult and free for youth 15 years old and under. Passes to National Park Service sites are accepted.

The park is open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, call the park at (503) 861-4414. Learn more at www.nps.gov/lewi, and https://www.facebook.com/LewisandClarkNationalHistoricalPark, https://www.instagram.com/lewisandclarknps and at https://www.youtube.com/@Lewisandclarknhp

