Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Washington Coast Reopening Some Beaches; Oregon Coast Working on Plan

Published 04/26/2020 at 5:54 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Washington Coast Reopening Some Beaches; Oregon Coast Working on Plan

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials when beaches reopen
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Lincoln City:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Newport:
Look for major specials when beaches reopen
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials coming when beaches open
In Yachats, Florence
Big specials coming; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Portland, Oregon) – There is good news and bad news for those chomping at the bit to visit beaches in Washington and Oregon. Some Washington coast beaches will be open after May 5 but only for day-use. Oregon beaches may start opening to day-use later in May, but possibly not all areas. In either case, staying overnight or camping at beach towns of either state is not allowed yet.

Oregon State Parks and Recreation (OPRD) is in the middle of working out specifics, but Washington State Parks announced Monday that the beaches it manages will open up on May 5.

To see rundown of Washington beaches that are open, see this link. Rachel Blomker, with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said there will be different rules for beaches not under state parks’ umbrella.

“State-owned beaches will open for recreation, but not for shellfish harvesting,” she said. “For beaches that are owned by a city, county, federal government, or another entity, you’ll need to check with them on what’s open and what’s closed.”

Washington State Parks (WSP) said you still need to keep social distancing in mind, and Governor Jay Inslee said during a press conference Monday that these reopenings could be scaled back.

WSP reiterated the public should still avoid crowded areas and come back another time if your destination looks crowded.

On the Oregon coast, some more information may be available on Tuesday. There is a conference call between OPRD, Travel Oregon and coastal tourism officials that day. OPRD is starting to look at opening some parks around the state, although the coast will be trickier as some areas are not allowing any visitors. If any beaches open up in May, it will be day-use only at first.

When it comes to staying the night on the Oregon coast, that won’t be possible for awhile. Clatsop County (Seaside, Warrenton, Astoria and Cannon Beach) extended its lodging / camping to May 31 last week.

Tillamook County’s lodging ban is set to expire this week, but a county official told Oregon Coast Beach Connection she expects that to be extended.

Lincoln County had their lodging / camping ban set to expire on April 30 but was just extended to May 31 as of Monday. On the south coast, Curry County and others have instituted similar bans until further notice.

Seaside has banned all people from beaches within its city limits, and Cannon Beach and Manzanita have prohibited all non residents from wandering in. It is as yet unclear what opening beaches may look like in Oregon, such as what towns may prohibit visitors.

Futher updates are still coming. Keep checking the Oregon Coast News page for updates









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Washington Coast Reopening Some Beaches; Oregon Coast Working on Plan
There is good news and bad news for those chomping at the bit to visit beaches in Washington and Oregon. Weather, South coast
Part Two of Oregon Coast's 'Liger King': Tragic Run Ends Like 'Waco'
One of the nation's most notorious and disturbing animal incidents was the climax of something that had begun two decades before in Newport. History, sciences
Oregon Coast Had Its Own 'Tiger King' in the '80s: Odd Newport History, Part 1
He was actually more of a Liger King - the man bred lions and tigers together to create larger cats. Sciences
Practically Paranormal: Creepy Tales from N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook Rock Li...
In spite of its shining beacon guiding ships safely out at sea it was ripe for ghost stories. Seaside, Cannon Beach, history
California Sea Cucumber Breathes Out of Its Butt: Weird Washington, Oregon Co...
a truly weird mix of alien movie and punk rock aesthetics. Sciences
Ocean Beach Picnic Area an Overlooked Wonder on Central Oregon Coast
Ocean Beach Picnic Area, about halfway between Yachats and Florence, is rich in diversions
Whale Carcass Buried After Landing on N. Oregon Coast Beach near Pacific City
Beach rangers and a local contractor buried the whale on Monday
Lyrid Meteor Showers Peak Tonight: Oregon, Washington, Coast
As many as 10 to 15 big darts of light per hour, but the weather doesn't look great. South Coast

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details