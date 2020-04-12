Two Aquariums on Oregon Coast Back Open, Washington Not Yet

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 12/04/20 at 3:55 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Two Aquariums on Oregon Coast Re-Open, Washington Not Yet

(Seaside, Aquarium) - Two aquariums on the Oregon coast have opened back after the State of Oregon’s mandate for a two-week freeze, while another on the Washington coast is not open back up yet. (Above: photo courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium)

Meanwhile, the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and the Charleston Marine Life Center on the southern Oregon coast remain closed as they have been since March. History museums along the coastline are not open yet either, and many never did reopen after the initial quarantine.

Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport opened its doors this week, but with a marked difference.

“To maintain State guidelines for safety, we will still have timed tickets and a one-way pathway through the Aquarium,” said Julie Woodward, aquarium spokesman. “However, due to Oregon’s new COVID-19 risk level guidelines and to ensure proper safety precautions, we will be able to accommodate 25 visitors per time slot or a total 325 visitors per day.”

Hours are now 9:30 am to 5 pm daily with the last tickets booked at 3:30 pm. Aquarium entry doors close at 4:15 pm.

Members must call (541) 283-1129 between the hours of 9:30 am to 4 p.m. to make a reservation. They have reserved spaces for members only in each time slot. Non-member tickets must be reserved and purchased online at www.aquarium.org. Reservation slots run at half-hour intervals from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

See https://aquarium.org/reopening/ for further information.

Up north, Seaside Aquarium reopened this week as well. Spokesperson Tiffany Boothe said they are operating at their normal winter hours of 9 am to 5 pm daily.

There are restrictions.

“We will be limited on how many people we can have in the building, so there may be a wait to get in at times,” she said. “Being that it is December chances are that there will not be a wait. Masks are required at all times.” Seaside Aquarium 503-738-6211

Farther north, the Westport Aquarium  on the Washington coast will not be opening yet as that state’s mandates call for closures through December 18.

A spokesman for the operation said they are hopeful they’ll be open back again on that date, as long as mandates are not extended.

“In the meantime, we're taking care of the fish and working on exhibits, including our 39' gray whale skeletal re-articulation,” the aquarium said. 321 E Harbor St, Westport, WA. (360) 268-7070.

