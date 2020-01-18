Star Trek / Seinfeld Actor and Orca Talk on N. Oregon Coast

Published 01/18/2020 at 6:25 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – Orcas and some engaging stage drama are on the menu for the north Oregon coast, with two distinctive and fascinating events coming up in Cannon Beach and in Manzanita. (Photo above courtesy Tiffany Boothe of Seaside Aquarium).

A north Oregon coast resident known for her professional work in TV is bringing a special play to Manzanita on a subject close to her heart. Liz Cole is famous for her appearances on two different Star Trek franchises and a hilarious returning character on Seinfeld, and now she hits the stage once again in this area with “The Wisdom of “WIT” by Margeret Edson.

It happens at the Hoffman Center for the Arts on January 22. There are two shows: one at 3 p.m. and one at 7 p.m.. Admission is $10.

The play, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1999, tells the story of a brilliant professor who suddenly finds the tools of academia useless in her journey to come to terms with her diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Cole created the leading role in the first production of the play in 1995 at the South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, CA, where she won the L.A. Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Outstanding Performance.

“The Wisdom of WIT” is Cole’s solo version of the play, a piece she has performed numerous times across the country. Like the play, this version is both heart-wrenching and humorous, and explores the beauty of simplicity and the puzzle of our irrevocable fate.

Cole, whose stage credits are often under the name Megan Cole, now brings this solo version to the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita.

Cole has had a long acting career on the professional stage, and has also made TV guest star appearances on ER, The Practice, Judging Amy, Las Vegas, and many others. On Seinfeld, she played Elaine’s germophobic coworker on several episodes, and she played a devious Romulan in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and another alien on Star Trek: the Next Generation in 1987.

She has performed locally for various benefit events for Lower Nehalem Land Trust, Food Roots, Rinehart Clinic and the Nehalem Valley Historical Society. She appeared in the original solo play Lost Pioneer, which she developed with Mark Beach and Portland playwright Ellen West. The play, presented seven times in Tillamook County, is based on the lives of three women who homesteaded in the county in the 1890s, and blends biographical data with historical imagination.

Hoffman Center for the Arts. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. Hotels in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Manzanita, Wheeler Maps and Virtual Tours

On Wednesday February 12, the monthly lectures in Cannon Beach take on the subject of Orcas in the area. Expert Colleen Weiler will present Orcas of the Oregon Coast.

Killer whales, also known as Orcas, are perhaps the most widely recognized type of whale or dolphin in the world. With their distinctive black-and-white coloring, tall dorsal fins, and reputation as top predators, everyone knows what an orca is and how they live – or do we?

Orcas aren’t just the “wolves of the sea,” they live in incredibly close family groups, have lifespans similar to ours, and are one of the best examples of culture outside of human society. The critically endangered southern resident Orca community, a unique population living off the west coast of the U.S. and Canada, faces threats from fundamental changes to their ecosystem. How are these Orcas connected to Oregon, and what we can we do to help save them? Join us to learn more about Orcas of Oregon and saving one of the most endangered whale populations in the world.

Colleen Weiler is the Jessica Rekos Fellow for Orca Conservation at Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC). Her work concentrates on identifying effective conservation strategies and protective measures for orca populations around the world, primarily focused on orcas in the Eastern North Pacific, and especially the critically endangered Southern Resident orca community. She has lived and worked in Oregon for 12 years, after giving up on ever seeing a whale in the Great Lakes of her home state of Michigan.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Library, and is part of the Friends of Haystack Rock lecture series. 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, Oregon. Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Beachcomber Vacation Homes . Numerous vacation rentals in the Cannon Beach area, including Falcon Cove and Arch Cape. Depending on the home, you may find amenities and luxuries such as a barbecue, claw foot tub, a ship's ladder. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Website













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted