Washington Coast Again Swells with Ocean Shores Razor Clam / Seafood Fest in March

Published 03/02/01 at 6:33 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Ocean Shores, Washington) – It's the second year back from the pandemic after two years of cancellations, and this part of the Washington coast is as happy as a clam. Locals and fans of the Ocean Shores area are gearing up for the 15th Annual Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival, March 17-19, at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. Admission is free, so you can save a bit more moolah to stuff your face with all kinds of yum-o-rama seafood. (Photo courtesy Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival: a big part of the fest each year is clamming on local beaches)

The Oregon coast isn't the only one with all the big seafood fests. A titanic endeavor each year, this one is pulled together by a collaboration between the City of Ocean Shores and the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino. This time around, the 2023 installment includes an expansion with the inclusion of Port Angeles' Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival (held in October), featuring crab brought up from Westport, just down the road from Ocean Shores. It's like their fest includes a prequel.

Each year, the signature event at the festival is the Clam Chowder Contest, this time boasting nine restaurants handing out tastings to the public, which then votes on their favorite. For the People's Choice category, the winning chef snags a $1,000 prize. Participation in the tasting requires on-site purchase of a $10.00 Tasting Passport.

For the second year in a row, the Port Angeles folks join the culinary fray at the Razor Clam and Seafood Festival. Organizers from that event bring in the crustaceans caught down in Westport as well as cooking pots, and it's all done right there in front of you.

Dinners include a whole Dungeness crab (avg. 2lbs) served either warm or cold with herbed new potatoes and cole slaw. Tickets are $45 ($40 for active military and dependents) or $25 for half-crab dinners. Festival organizers say you should get your tickets in advance for these to guarantee availability and price, as the market can be chaotic for Dungeness. Get them at at: tourismoceanshores.com/razor-clam-and-seafood-festival. Tickets are refundable up to 10 days in advance.

“Crab dinners purchased during the festival weekend will be at market price while supplies last,” said organizers.

Over the course of this Washington coast favorite, attendees can indulge in everything from Alaska scallops and fresh crab shooters to wild salmon sandwiches, and quite a bit more. If you're not a seafood fan there are bundles of other options: Russian dumplings, crepes, smash burgers and fries, and other non-seafood dishes make thine plate runneth over. Beverages include beer, wine, soft drinks and espresso.

Meanwhile, the stage at the Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival will be kicking out the jams, with regional bands Deerswerver and Raucous entertaining the throngs of clam fans. There's plenty of artist booths as well.

To round things off with a touch of finery, the Crab Benedict Brunch happens on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can get those tickets in advance at tourismoceanshores.com/razor-clam-and-seafood-festival, and they are $25. This special event includes Bloody Marys and mimosas.

Ocean Shores, sitting near the direct middle of the Washington coast, is on the northern side of Grays Harbor, with one side facing the calm of the bay and the other on the Pacific Ocean. Now a major draw for families and clammers, it has the unique distinction of starting out as a playground resort for the rich and famous back in the '60s, including some investments by singer Pat Boone just before he invested in a hotel on the Oregon coast. See Waldport's Pat Boone Inn: Oregon Coast Finance Tale That Reached Ocean Shores, Washington

