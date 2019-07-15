Oregon Coast Aquarium Goes Live with Three New Web Cams

Published 07/15/2019 at 7:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Three new live web cams were launched today in Newport: the Oregon Coast Aquarium just went online with three distinct – and often adorable – views of their operation.

You’ll find the Shark Cam, the Seabird Cam and the Otter Cam now.

Each camera has a unique take on their subjects, and viewers can control the zoom and direction the camera points. You can see footage from the past, take your own snapshots and even listen to the birds in the aviary.

The Seabird Cam was installed just in time for baby chick season, and Aquarium staff encourages viewers to check out the “beach” view on the Seabird Cam for a close-up look at a fertile common murre egg. Staff expect the egg to hatch at any moment, and when it does, viewers will get to see the not just the emergence but they’ll be able to watch the chick grow as it’s cared for by its feathered parents.

Here, birds do a wobbly walk around this constructed shoreline and you can even hear their beautiful and engaging calls. Especially endearing are the puffins wandering past.

With perfect timing for Shark Week, the Shark Cam has gone live just ahead of what is practically a national holiday. Shark Week begins July 28, but you can watch them now and celebrate by tuning into the camera at 11:15 a.m. every day for schooling fish feeds. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays there are shark feeds at 2 p.m. Viewers will also be able to regularly view volunteers and staff diving throughout the exhibit for cleaning, feeding and leading the Guest Dive Program. On this one, you can watch scores of fish wiggling past on a consistent basis while sharks do frequent passes. It’s a little hypnotizing.

Viewers can watch the Otter Cam for daily Sea Otter feeds at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. See Nuka, Schuster and Oswald’s husbandry tasks like dental and body checks as well as their usual playful antics. Periodically they’re simply out of view and you see nothing but a pool. But when they’re present it’s amusing.

If you are interested in a free continuous Oregon Coast Aquarium livestream for your hotel lobby, restaurant or website, contact marketing@aquarium.org. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. www.aquarium.org, 541-867-3474.

More Newport below: Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours



























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted