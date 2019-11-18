Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

A Sea of Lights Will Surround Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium

Published 11/18/2019 at 7:25 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

A Sea of Lights Will Surround Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Newport, Oregon) – Soon the Oregon Coast Aquarium will be swimming in a sea of lights – its annual Sea of Lights holiday celebration, that is.

A truly festive way to illuminate your holidays, Newport’s Sea of Lights is almost the largest display of all things twinkly on the Oregon coast (Shore Acres State Park near Coos Bay has that title).

Here, you can explore the aquarium after dark as illuminated shapes of your fave sea creatures float about you in the form of thousands of colorful points of lights. Santa will be busy granting holiday wishes and posing for photos with guests as well.

This family-friendly event kicks off with a special celebration on December 6 and 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission to this first Friday and Saturday of Sea of Lights is $2 plus two items of nonperishable food for people or pets for the Food Share of Lincoln County and the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. Entry is $10 per person without a donation and free for Aquarium members, but they are encouraged to bring an item to donate.

If you miss the initial weekend there will be plenty of illumination throughout the month. Oregon Coast Aquarium will continue this stunning sight of lights every Friday and Saturday night of December from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Admission is $10 or free with same day paid admission.

The Aquarium is open every day, except December 25, this winter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For tickets and more information visit aquarium.org or call (541) 867-3474.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium creates unique and engaging experiences that connect you to the Oregon coast and inspire ocean conservation. An accredited Association of Zoos & Aquariums institution, this 501(c)3 non-profit organization is ranked as one of the top 10 aquariums in the U.S. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. aquarium.org, 541-867-3474. Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

A Sea of Lights Will Surround Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium
Your fave sea creatures float about you in the form of thousands of colorful points of lights. Newport events
Four Quirky, Kooky Moments of Oregon Coast History
A skeleton, a shipwreck, tornado and a rogue sea lion: Newport, Lincoln City, Manzanita
Late Fall Fun on Oregon Coast: Tidepools, Birds, Mammal Spotting
A bevy of beachy stuff awaits from the south coast to the Washington coast
Holidays at Seaside Aquarium: Feed the Seals, Feed N. Oregon Coast Families
Patrons can pay admission to the Seaside Aquarium with two cans of food per person. Seaside events
N. Oregon Coast Holidays: Cannon Beach Museum, Downtown Parties
Cannon Beach events: plenty of interesting yuletide distractions
Central Oregon Coast Holidays Kick Off with Lincoln City Tree Lighting
Family ornament workshop, cookies and hot chocolate, festive choral music, a visit with Santa. Lincoln City events
Wacky Oregon Coast History: Nov. 12 is Happy Exploding Whale Day, New Facts
More tidbits about the incident, the clip and its future. Sciences
Major Meteor Shower Could Hit West Coast, Oregon, Washington
An enormous but short burst of activity of especially bright meteors. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details