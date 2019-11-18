A Sea of Lights Will Surround Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium

Published 11/18/2019 at 7:25 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Soon the Oregon Coast Aquarium will be swimming in a sea of lights – its annual Sea of Lights holiday celebration, that is.

A truly festive way to illuminate your holidays, Newport’s Sea of Lights is almost the largest display of all things twinkly on the Oregon coast (Shore Acres State Park near Coos Bay has that title).

Here, you can explore the aquarium after dark as illuminated shapes of your fave sea creatures float about you in the form of thousands of colorful points of lights. Santa will be busy granting holiday wishes and posing for photos with guests as well.



This family-friendly event kicks off with a special celebration on December 6 and 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission to this first Friday and Saturday of Sea of Lights is $2 plus two items of nonperishable food for people or pets for the Food Share of Lincoln County and the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. Entry is $10 per person without a donation and free for Aquarium members, but they are encouraged to bring an item to donate.

If you miss the initial weekend there will be plenty of illumination throughout the month. Oregon Coast Aquarium will continue this stunning sight of lights every Friday and Saturday night of December from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Admission is $10 or free with same day paid admission.

The Aquarium is open every day, except December 25, this winter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For tickets and more information visit aquarium.org or call (541) 867-3474.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium creates unique and engaging experiences that connect you to the Oregon coast and inspire ocean conservation. An accredited Association of Zoos & Aquariums institution, this 501(c)3 non-profit organization is ranked as one of the top 10 aquariums in the U.S. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. aquarium.org, 541-867-3474. Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours



























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted