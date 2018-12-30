New Year's Eve Travel Updates, Weather for Portland, Oregon Coast

Published 12/30/2018 at 6:43 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – New Year’s Eve and day will bring a nice dose of sunshine to the inland parts of Oregon as well as the coast, but places like Portland may encounter some driving issues with freezing fog.

Along the Oregon coast, New Year’s Eve day gets remarkably sunny, albeit chilly at around 44. The evening remains clear for the holiday, which will make for excellent star gazing on the beaches if you’re still goofing around after you’ve left the bars or other celebrations. Tuesday, New Year’s Day, remains mostly sunny – prime for those New Year’s walks in Cape Perpetua or state parks, as well as those wacky polar bear plunges in towns like Manzanita or Newport.

Take the opportunity to stick around the coast another day and on Wednesday you’ll find partly sunny conditions for a little bit. Rain starts to creep back in on Wednesday, lingering around until Saturday. Sunday looks to be somewhat sunny again, making for a good first weekend of fun on the beaches.

If you’re looking for a little wave action, the National Weather Service (NWS) says all is fairly calm through the early week, with wave height more in the 10-foot range. Thursday creeps up to some wave drama, however.

“Seas are expected to build above 10 feet with the mid week frontal system, and significant save heights may reach 14 to 17 feet on Thursday,” the NWS said.

Friday is predicted to have as much as 21-foot wave height, likely heralding some more storm watch action.

Interestingly enough, in spite of freezing fog issues for the valley, no fog is predicted for the Oregon coast range highways to the beaches. This should make for decent driving conditions after dark for the holiday.

Like the Oregon coast, Portland and much of the inland valley will see sunny skies on Monday and New Year’s Day. However, inland weather brings the possibility of freezing fog until about 10 a.m. on both days. Tuesday night in Portland may again see freezing fog as well. This is cause for some caution on the roads if you’re the designated driver or a cabbie in the valley towns for New Year’s Eve.

Monday and Tuesday become fairly sunny during the day with highs near 43. Wednesday in Portland becomes mostly cloudy, with the rest of the week bringing in rain.

Insider's Tip: because of recent stormy wave action sand levels may be quite low and thus revealing some unique treasures. See Freaky Finds You Might See After Storm Waves: Ghost Forests, Shipwreck on Oregon Coast .

