Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

BREAKING: No Tsunami Threat for Oregon, Washington Coast, Hawaii

Published 03/24/2020 at 9:24 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

BREAKING: No Tsunami Threat for Oregon, Washington Coast, Hawaii

(Portland, Oregon) – The National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC), part of the National Weather Service (NWS), has issued an updated special statement about an earthquake offshore from Russia, saying there is no threat to Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Alaska or California. (Graphic courtesy USGS).

About 8 p.m. an analysis was under way to determine if there may be any tsunami threat for British Columbia, Alaska and the west coast of the U.S. A tsunami watch had been issued for Hawaii, however that is now canceled.

A quake offshore from Russia’s Kuril Islands happened about 7:49 p.m. (Pacific Time) at a magnitude 7.5. Some postings indicate it was a magnitude 7.8, but others say that has been downgraded to 7.5. In either case, this is strong enough to generate a tsunami, but after earlier statements were issued about the analysis the most recent update indicates no issue.

“Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” the NTWC said earlier in the evening.

The agency has officially issued a special statement saying there are no threats to the coasts of Washington and Oregon, as well as California, Alaska and British Columbia.

For Hawaii, the agency said the earliest a wave would have arrived in the state would have been 10:42 p.m. HST (7:42 p.m. Pacific Zone), which was almost two hours ago. Hawaiian media outlets are reporting it canceled, however.

Also see Oregon, Coast Earthquake Updates - Live Data Oregon, Washington, California, Tsunamis













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

From March 25: No Tsunami Threat for Oregon, Washington Coast, Hawaii
An updated special statement about an earthquake offshore from Russia, saying there is no threat. South coast
View Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Online: Updated Daily (Orca Footage)
Luckily, you can still watch them as you 'shelter at home' and perhaps keep your sanity a little longer
When a Mysterious Shipwreck Popped Up Out of Nowhere: Oregon Coast History
Ten years ago, a 100-year-old surprise popped up on the north Oregon coast, essentially forgotten by time
Oregon Coast, Washington Slowly Close Down Beaches, Towns: Latest Shutdowns
State parks around Oregon are shut down, some towns have closed themselves to tourists, with many beach accesses now closed off. South coast, warnings
Be at the Oregon Coast from Afar - Living It Vicariously
There are indeed ways to check out these lovely beaches from afar - digitally. Washington coast, south coast, sciences
The Little Critter That Looks Like a Spaceship on Oregon / Washington Coast
It's called the longnose skate: a dark, sleek and thin creature. Sciences, South Coast
Oregon Coast Closes Camping; Washington Halts Razor Clam Digs
Three Oregon agencies temporarily shuts down camping; razor clam digs stopped in Washington. South coast
Oregon State Park Officials: Latest on Coast, Inland, Trails, Facilities, COV...
Some parks will see reduced service to trash, restrooms, and other facilities like visitor centers. Warnings. South coast

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details