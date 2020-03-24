BREAKING: No Tsunami Threat for Oregon, Washington Coast, Hawaii

Published 03/24/2020 at 9:24 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – The National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC), part of the National Weather Service (NWS), has issued an updated special statement about an earthquake offshore from Russia, saying there is no threat to Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Alaska or California. (Graphic courtesy USGS).

About 8 p.m. an analysis was under way to determine if there may be any tsunami threat for British Columbia, Alaska and the west coast of the U.S. A tsunami watch had been issued for Hawaii, however that is now canceled.

A quake offshore from Russia’s Kuril Islands happened about 7:49 p.m. (Pacific Time) at a magnitude 7.5. Some postings indicate it was a magnitude 7.8, but others say that has been downgraded to 7.5. In either case, this is strong enough to generate a tsunami, but after earlier statements were issued about the analysis the most recent update indicates no issue.

“Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” the NTWC said earlier in the evening.

The agency has officially issued a special statement saying there are no threats to the coasts of Washington and Oregon, as well as California, Alaska and British Columbia.

For Hawaii, the agency said the earliest a wave would have arrived in the state would have been 10:42 p.m. HST (7:42 p.m. Pacific Zone), which was almost two hours ago. Hawaiian media outlets are reporting it canceled, however.

