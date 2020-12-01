Oregon Coast Road Work, Delays at Astoria, Cannon Beach

Published 01/12/2020 at 5:45 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Road and bridge work on the north Oregon coast will be causing some delays for residents and travelers. The Arch Cape Tunnel between Manzanita and Cannon Beach will be undergoing some work while the Young’s Bay Bridge at Astoria will be getting some repairs a couple of months down the road.

The iconic Arch Cape Tunnel of the north Oregon coast will see its entire lighting replaced during the weekdays. The tunnel is located on U.S. 101 about five miles south of Cannon Beach in Clatsop County.

The tunnel was opened in 1937 and is approximately 1,230 feet long. The lighting was last replaced in 1998. The project replaces the old broken and corroded sodium lights that are putting out less light with new LED lights that are more energy efficient and provide better light. All wiring will be replaced along with new stainless steel supporting hardware that can better withstand the effects of ocean salt conditions.

In addition, new pedestrian and bicycle activated flashing beacon signals with buttons and signs will be installed on either side of the tunnel. When activated, the signals alert motorists that pedestrians and bicycles are entering or in the tunnel.

There will not be complete closures of the tunnel during construction. Flaggers will control two-way traffic. Travelers should expect one lane closures during weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Travelers should expect up to 20 minute delays. There will be no weekend lane closures.

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zones.

For updates on traffic, go to www.TripCheck.com or call 511.

Looking ahead to the spring break weeks, travelers using U.S. 101 over the New Youngs Bay Bridge in Astoria should expect some evening delays.

Starting in mid March, the traveling public will notice the contractor building the containment structure which will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge. Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction will begin. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.

The traveling public can expect periodic single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to move equipment and perform repair work on the bridge. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. A pilot car may be used to guide traffic through the lane closure. A complete two week night time closure of the bridge is scheduled in 2021 toward the end of the project.

