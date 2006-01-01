Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Nocturnal Revelations at a Secret Oregon Coast Spot: Viewpoint Behind the Visitor Center

Published 05/29/2012
By Andre' Hagestedt

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) - There's a little hidden viewpoint that no one knows, and I sometimes consider it my own. It's directly in back of the Depoe Bay Visitors Center office, and right next to a really cool, very Americana rental home - circa 1950s in appearance. There's only a small bench here, and a small opening between buildings from which to rest and look down at the rocky shelves next to the southern side of the bay mouth. (Above: seen at night).


Below, even at night, you can still see the whites of the breakers, largely because they're somewhat lit by huge lamps meant to light up the channel. Like street lights – but for boats. I've seen them smashing hard against this area more often than not. But tonight they're gently sliding onto the flat rocky areas. For some reason, they remind me of babies learning to climb chairs – but faster. (Above: next to the Whale Watching Center).


I smile to myself and even catch myself laughing aloud, as I spot one wave in the distance leap up in the air and do some funky acrobatics as it whacks an outcropping a bit further down the length of Depoe Bay's basalt ledges. I realize I can see a lot in the dark here.

Hidden viewpoint beihind Depoe Bay's downtown

I also quickly realize I'm mesmerized, hypnotized by all this. I don't want to leave. I've got a movie going back there at the motel room that's pretty engaging, some trippy horror flick. But I can't bring myself to leave. (Above: what this place looks like during the day)

Looking up again, I notice these faint blotches of clouds, like dark gray matting or something, up in the sky. Those stars aren't especially bright tonight but they're riveting.


This spot during the day

In case you're wondering, however, some of these photos are what this part of the central Oregon coast can look like at night, some were taken at the very spot I'm talking about. They were taken on different evenings, with distinctly different looks. But it's not hard to see why such a scene can become so engaging, so mesmerizing. Depoe Bay Lodgings / Hotels in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

