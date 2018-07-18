New Fusion Form of Folk Plays Central Oregon Coast This Weekend

Published 07/18/2018 at 3:22 PM PDT - Updated 07/18/2018 at 3:32 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – An interesting form of fusion music is showing up on the central Oregon coast this week, as The New World String Project comes to Lincoln City with its unique brand of Celtic and Nordic music.

It's a new collaboration of well-known artists in the field, featuring members of Molly’s Revenge and artists from the Windham Hill label.

The concert happens Friday, July 20 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center in Lincoln City. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $17 at the door. $10 youth ages 18 and under. LCCC members get $2 off. For tickets, head to www.lincolncityculturalcenter.org or call the box office at (541) 994-9994.

The group boasts John Weed on fiddle, Aryeh Frankfurter on nyckelharpa and Celtic harp, Lisa Lynne on cittern and Celtic harp) and Stuart Mason on guizouki and guitar.

Together, the group is weaving something new that is creating a buzz these days, with a mix of Nordic, Celtic and American folk traditions. Weed and guitarist Mason are part of the long-running Celtic band Molly’s Revenge. Celtic harp master Lisa Lynne has acquired international renown via recordings and tours with the label Windham Hill. She often performs in a duo with NWSP-mate Aryeh Frankfurter, an expert on harp and Swedish nyckelharpa. Together, these intrepid string explorers take audiences on a thrilling, melodically exuberant musical ride. A ride which makes a stop on the central Oregon coast.

Lisa Lynne is a multi-instrumentalist and performer who’s well known for her original music featuring the Celtic harp. She specializes in traditional acoustic folk instruments and is widely acclaimed for composing memorable and heartwarming melodies that transcend category and genre.

Fiddler Weed is a classically-trained violinist who has spent the last 25 years immersed in traditional fiddle styles. He lived in Ireland in 2000 and taught fiddle workshops at the Flowing Tide International Music School in Doonbeg, County Clare.

Since 1994, Aryeh Frankfurter has been delighting audiences around the globe with his passionate, enduring and evocative music. Aryeh’s uncommon approach to the Celtic harp and folk harp repertoire, command of the unusual Swedish nyckelharpa (or keyed fiddle) and other stringed instruments – as well as cred as a producer - have earned him credit as a musician, recording and performance artist of extraordinary talents and abilities.

Veteran artist Stuart Mason is known for his authentic vocals and nimble skills on guitar, mandola, and banjo. He has won awards for traditional singing (Goleta Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention), mandola (Topanga Banjo and Fiddle Contest), and songwriting (West Coast Songwriter’s Association).

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is at 540 NE Hwy. 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncityculturalcenter.org.

















