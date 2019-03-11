Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Newport: Oregon Coast Aquarium Honors Vets; Nye Beach Banner Auction

Published 11/03/2019 at 10:23 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Newport: Oregon Coast Aquarium Honors Vets; Nye Beach Banner Auction

(Newport, Oregon) – Newport features two special happenings in mid-November. One is part of Veteran’s Day and the other spotlights the arts in a colorful and bold manner.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium will honor veterans and active duty military personnel with free admission on Veterans Day, November 11.

As always, family members who accompany them to the Aquarium are eligible for a 10 percent discount. Families of active duty military personnel are also eligible for the discount, even if the person serving is not present.

To receive free admission on Monday, November 11, visitors must show military or veteran organization identification, discharge papers or other official military identification; families of deployed military personnel must show active duty identification.

2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, Oregon. www.aquarium.org, 541-867-3474.

Now in its eleventh year, the Nye Bear Banner Project not only celebrates local artists; it beautifies the coastal neighborhood of Nye Beach while raising funds to support youth-arts education and permanent public art through the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts. Each year the banners are sold at a lively auction held in November.

The 2019 Nye Beach Banner Auction will take place on Sunday, November 10, 5-8pm, at the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Dr., Newport). A catalog of banner art is available for sale as well. Musicians Barbara Lee Turrill and Bill Merkens & Friends will be performing at the event. Auction bidding closes at 7pm on Sunday, Nov. 10. Food and beverages are donated by local merchants and restaurants. New this year, pre-auction bidding will be allowed from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10.

The Nye Beach Banner Project is a program of the Nye Beach Merchants Association. Area artists are encouraged to paint depictions and themes related to the region onto double-sided canvas banners, which are then hung on light posts throughout the neighborhood from spring to fall. Many artists include textual statements on their banners. In 2018-19, many artists chose to pay homage to Newport Sister City, Mombetsu, Japan. CoastArts.org.

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


