Newport, Depoe Bay in Summer: Oregon Coast July, August Preview

Published 06/22/2019 at 2:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Besides the Fourth of July, there’s simply a ton to do during summer in the central Oregon coast town of Newport. Even Depoe Bay gets in on the act with a host of live music at one of its venues. Culture and the arts seem to be the prevailing themes in these burghs, with the Newport Performing Arts Center providing an enormous chunk of shows in the theater and classical veins. Yet you’ll also find a rodeo and a good ol’ fashioned car event.

As if that wasn't enough, there's even an appearance by famed actor Ed Asner.

Every Last Sunday. Oregon Coast Jazz Jam. Your favorite Vintage Jazz - a friendly jam and accommodate singers and players. Book of standard charts available. 7 p.m. Free. Wing Wa Tiki Lounge. 330 Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. (541) 765-2288.

July 14, August 11, September 15. Sunset Harbor Home Boys Choir. Richard Silen and Notary Sojack present their goofy mix of favorites, originals, blues and ballads. 7 p.m. Wing Wa Tiki Lounge. 330 Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. (541) 765-2288.

July 7, August 4, September 1. Mystery Tramp. Classic rock and folk rock. 7 p.m. Wing Wa Tiki Lounge. 330 Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. (541) 765-2288.

June 29: World Oceans Day. The event highlights the importance of the ocean and its inhabitants through interactive activities, raffles, and animal presentations. 10 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 SE Ferry Slip Rd. Newport, Oregon. Aquarium.org. 541-867-3474.

June 29. Summer Stand Up with Phillip Kopczynski. Headliner Phillip Kopczynski was runner up in 2018 Seattle International Comedy Competition and chosen as a “Rising Star” in the 2019 the North Hollywood NOHO comedy festival. 8 p.m. $15 plus fees. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.

Fourth of July Fireworks, Newport Oregon Coast. Fireworks over the bay at dusk.

Pacific Maritime Heritage Center celebration at 8 p.m. Live music, videos, food, then a prime view of the fireworks. On the Bayfront, Newport, Oregon. Admission to this fun annual event is Free for Members, $10 for Non-Members, with Kids 12 and under free. 541-265-7509. www.oregoncoasthistory.org.

Annual Free Community 4th of July Concert Concert starts at 4 pm Come join Conductor Adam Flatt and celebrate America’s Independence Day Newport Symphony Orchestra. 4 p.m. Newport Middle School. 825 NE 7th St, Newport, Oregon.

July 5. All About Eve. Gillian Anderson (X-Files, NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire) and Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) lead in All About Eve, broadcast live in HD from the West End in London. 7 p.m. $16 Adults (plus fees), $13 Seniors (plus fees). $11 Students (plus fees). Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.

July 5. Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo. Celebrating the many riches of this county - from agriculture to fishing to artists to the businesses and non-profits that make the region great. 633 NE 3rd St. Newport, Oregon. https://www.thelincolncountyfair.com/

July 6. 42nd Street: The Broadway Musical. American dream fable of Broadway, featuring the West End’s biggest cast on Theatreland’s oldest stage, Theatre Royal Drury Lane. 7:30 p.m. $16 Adults (plus fees) $13 Seniors (plus fees) $11 Students (plus fees). Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.

July 13 - 14. Newport Symphony Orchestra with Halie Loren. Adam Flatt conducts the Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean with internationally-known singer Halie Loren. Her repertoire will feature songs old and new, including Summertime, Sway, and Blue Skies, plus her own compositions Danger in Loving You, Butterfly and In Time. 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets cost $28 (plus fees) for adults and $10 for students. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.



July 19 - August 4. On Golden Pond. Live stage production. Norman Thayer and his devoted, decade-younger wife, Ethel, have returned – as they always do – to the familiar tranquility of their summer home on Golden Pond in Maine. But when their daughter arrives with her fiancé and his son in tow, their solitude is interrupted. $22 Adults, $16 Students/Seniors, $20 OCCA Members. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.

July 19 - 21. Toledo Summer Festival. Local logging contest, carnival, food and crafts booths, beer garden, live band, incredible fireworks display, and much more. The parade and fireworks show will be Saturday, July 20. $8 for three days or $7 for one day. 11 a.m. Toledo, Oregon. http://toledosummerfestival.com/.

July 20. Bay City Cruisers Car Show. Open to the public for free. Cars open to all classes. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W Olive St., Newport, Oregon. www.baycitycruisers.com/

August 10 – 11. God Help Us! A play ripped from today’s headlines, an evening’s entertainment that is at once hilarious, unifying and thought provoking. Two pundits, Larry (a liberal lad) and Randi (a conservative gal), find themselves confronted by GOD (the legendary Ed Asner). $50 General (fees may apply), $70 General + meet ‘n greet (fees may apply). Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787. Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted