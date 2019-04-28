Depoe Bay and Newport in May: Spring Preview Central Oregon Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – May picks up speed as spring tumbles towards summer and the big Memorial Day Weekend, and the two central Oregon coast towns of Newport and Depoe Bay know how to whoop it up. The arts scene is at the center of much of the fun as classical music and theater productions abound, which includes a special tribute to M*A*S*H star David Ogden Stiers.

So much to do on the central Oregon coast this month and into June.

May 2 - 5. Newport Loyalty Days & Sea Fair. A variety of events throughout town, including a parade on Saturday. Newport, Oregon. (541) 574-7802.

May 5. Oregon Book Award Winners Reading. Literary Arts is pleased to present three of this year's Oregon Book Awards winners in Newport in May, as part of the Oregon Book Awards Author Tour. Featuring Oregon Book Award winners Apricot Irving, Beth Wood, Leni Zumas. 2 p.m. Newport Public Library. 35 NW Nye St. Newport, Oregon. Website

May 8. Science on Tap: The International Gulf of Alaska Expedition: Using a Russian research ship to study salmon on the high seas. International Gulf of Alaska Expedition spent a month this winter in the Gulf of Alaska studying salmon on board the Russian research ship Professor Kaganovskiy. This expedition is the signature event for the International Year of the Salmon. 5:15 p.m. Rogue Brewery: South Beach. 2320 SE Marine Science Dr. , Newport, Oregon.



May 10 - 12. Kidstuff. TJ Hoofers Inc. / Dance! And All That Jazz! Annual Mother's Day celebration and fundraiser for TJ Hoofers, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the dance education of Lincoln County students. Over 150 dance students from Dance! And All That Jazz! fill the Silverman stage with a variety of styles, including Jazz, Tap, Ballet, Hip Hop, creative for 3-5 year olds, and musical comedy. Adults: $12 & Students: $10. 7 p.m. (2 p.m. on May 12). Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-ARTS (2787). coastarts.org

May 11. Met Opera: Dialogues Des Carmelites. The Met’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads an accomplished ensemble in Poulenc’s devastating modern masterpiece of faith and martyrdom, "Dialogues des Carmélites," at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11, hosted by W. W. Clyde Reid. 9 a.m. Single ticket prices are $21 general, $18 senior, and $10 student; general admission seating. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-ARTS (2787). coastarts.org

May 15. One Night Delights: True West, presented by: Red Octopus Theatre Company. Drunken Caramel Bread Pudding and a staged reading of Sam Shepard's classic American Play "True West", directed Ron Miller and presented by Red Octopus Theatre Company as part of the OCCA's "One Night Delights" play reading series. Dueling Bread Pudding with Whipped Crème Fraîche and Drunken Caramel provided by Zach's Bistro. 7 p.m. $15 plus fees. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-ARTS (2787). coastarts.org

May 18. Alexander Tutunov piano recital. Widely recognized as one of the most outstanding virtuosos of the former Soviet Union. $30. 3 p.m. The Young’s Home in Little Whale Cove. Depoe Bay, Oregon. SiletzBayMusic.org.

May 18 - 19. The Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean conducted by Adam Flatt performs Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, Tchaikovsky’s suite from Swan Lake, and the world premiere of a new work commissioned by the NSO in tribute to David Ogden Stiers. Stiers, veteran actor and star of M*A*S*H in the ‘70s, lived in Newport until his passing a few years ago. He was very active in Newport’s music and art scene. There will be a pre-concert talk with Maestro Flatt and Mark Fish at 6:45pm, Saturday night only. Join the NSO musicians, and conductor after the concert for a reception hosted by Flying Dutchman Winery. $25 & $39 plus ticket fees; students $10. 7:30 p.m. (2 p.m. on May 19). Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-ARTS (2787). coastarts.org

May 24 – June 2. Pinocchia, presented by Pacific Dance Ensemble / Newport School of Artistic Movement. Adults - $15 (Plus Fees Online). Students/Seniors - $10 (Plus Fees Online). 7 p.m. (2 p.m. Sundays). Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-ARTS (2787). coastarts.org.

May 27. 74th Fleet of Flowers Memorial Day Ceremony. Pay tribute to those lost at sea while watching the flower bedecked fishing fleet sail to sea. Reception immediately following. 11 a.m. Depoe Bay, Oregon. DepoeBayChamber.com.



June 15. Tryst with Grieg and Scriabin. Seattle pianist James E. Thompson will bring his artistry to the Performing Arts Center his his concert, "Tryst with Grieg & Scriabin" in a celebration of Edvard Grieg's birthday. Mr. Thompson will entrance you with the subtleties and shadings of Grieg's "Lyric Pieces" and touch your heart with the mystical creativity of Alexander Scriabin.Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-ARTS (2787). coastarts.org. Lodgings in Newport - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

















