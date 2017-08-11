Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Central Oregon Coast's Newport Lights Up with Holidays - and with Whales

Published 11/08/2017 at 4:17 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Central Oregon Coast's Newport Lights Up with Holidays - and with Whales

(Newport, Oregon) – The holidays in Newport, on the central Oregon coast, are celebrated with vibrancy and verve. Beyond the colored lights, tinsel and even the winter storms, the town becomes a holiday hotspot with a variety of shimmering events – often with a theme of true giving – which then lead to exceptional whale watching opportunities.

From a parade of lighted boats, an Oregon Coast Aquarium that's all aglow to heart-warming benefits with a Christmas theme, Newport then caps off the month with more whale watching spots for Whale Watch Week than anywhere else.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

The fun begins just after Thanksgiving.

November 25. Santa Comes to Newport. Santa will be arriving at the Embarcadero Resort Hotel & Marina (1000 SE Bay Blvd) by 9:30 am. He will board a Newport Fire Engine to take a trip through town arriving at the Newport Recreation Center by 10 a.m. Have your photo taken with Santa there from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Free. Newport Recreation Center. 225 SE Avery St. (541) 265-7783.

December 1 – 3. Holiday House Arts & Craft Show. Holiday House has items that are homemade and juried. Includes homemade jams, candies, cookies and breads all freshly baked. Quilted wall hangings, table runners, dried apples, wreaths, bath soaps, items with sea themes, jewelry, toys, aprons, tea towels and photography. Numerous ornaments such as Santas, angels, snowmen, more. This is a benefit that helps provide gifts for the children of local fishing families. They will also be hosting a raffle with a prize basket of homemade items. Tickets will be available at the sale. December 1 and 2: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. December 3: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Yaquina Bay Yacht Club. 750 SE Bay Blvd., Newport, Oregon. https://www.facebook.com/HolidayHouseNewport.

December 2. Newport's Lighted Boat Parade. Local boats that are decorated with festive lights parade along the historic bayfront. Gather at various vantage points along the wharf. Parade begins at dusk. Watching is free; some cruise boats offer rides during the parade (for a charge). 541-265-6200.

Every Friday and Saturday in December: Sea of Lights at Oregon Coast Aquarium. The 25th annual Sea of Lights kicks off Friday and Saturday, December 1, and 2, and continues on every Friday and Saturday in December. Sea of Lights is the largest holiday lights display on Oregon's central coast. Pictures with Santa are available every night of Sea of Lights through Christmas. SCUBA Santa will dive in the exhibits every night of Sea of Lights until Christmas.

The initial weekend is from 6 - 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Admission to the kickoff weekend: Free for Aquarium members, donated food item encouraged. $2 + 2 donated nonperishable food items for Food Share of Lincoln County per person. People may also donate new, unwrapped children's toys for the Newport Fire Department’s Holiday Toy Drive in place of a food donation. Admission to the kick off weekend without donation is $10.

After kickoff weekend, every following Friday and Saturday in December the Sea of Lights will illuminate the Aquarium from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. $10. after 5 p.m. The Oregon Coast Aquarium is open every day, except December 25, this winter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit aquarium.org or call (541) 867-3474.

December 8. UnMasque the Night! - A Masquerade Ball. An abundance of libations, nibbles, noshes and desserts will be sure to please the palate of discerning partygoers – and it's all for a good cause. It's a winter ball to kickoff the season, along with the built-in purpose of giving as the event is a benefit for The Olalla Center for Children and Families in Toledo. The event also features a masquerade ball with the sounds of the Bringetto Jazz Quartet and dazzling dance numbers from the Pacific Dance Ensemble. There's a live auction of “sought after experiences, trinkets and treasures” such as trips, foods and valuable items.

The event is held at the Newport Elks, 45 SE Moore Rd, Newport, Oregon. 7 p.m. Tickets: $55. 541-336-2254.

December 27 – 31. Whale Watch Week in the Newport Area. Volunteers will be at dozens of high vantage points along the Oregon coast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m – but seven of them are right in the Newport area.

Just north of Newport, in the Depoe Bay area, there are Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint, Whale Watching Center at the Depoe Bay Sea Wall and Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint.

Just outside of Newport are Cape Foulweather and the Devil's Punchbowl State Natural Area. Within Newport are Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area and Don Davis City Park in Nye Beach. More on Whale Watch Week: 541-765-3407. www.whalespoken.org. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging





 

More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details