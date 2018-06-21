Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

One Oregon Coast Fireworks Display Features Something Extra

Published 06/21/2018 at 5:22 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

One Oregon Coast Fireworks Display Features Something Extra

(Newport, Oregon) - One of the Oregon coast's largest fireworks displays happens in Newport, bringing some ten thousand every year to a wide array of geographic spots – with not a bad view in the house. Or in this case: for miles.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; Fourth of July availability
In Cannon Beach:
Find rooms for Fourth of July
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Independence Day room openings
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Who has rooms for the Fourth holiday
In Lincoln City:
Openings for Fourth of July
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Where rooms are to be found on holiday
In Newport:
4th of July openings
In Waldport
New amenities offered, find openings for Fourth
In Yachats, Florence
Availability for Fourth; lodgings not listed anywhere else

Those mighty rounds bursting in air fire off from a barge inside Newport’s Yaquina Bay. It’s a central location that allows easy viewing from not just the bay (which encompasses a few miles, including the Bayfront, the bay’s eastern edge and South Beach), but also from many of the beaches and even up the river. In fact, they can be seen as far as three miles up the Yaquina River.

Newport’s display is unique in a few other ways. If you’re anywhere in the bay, the explosions bounce and echo off the surrounding hills, which makes for an exceptionally multifaceted experience: it triples or quadruples the booms.

Another fun and funky aspect: dozens of private boats wander the waters, some shooting off flares - high enough that they are at eye level as you're driving over the Yaquina Bay Bridge. This is especially spectacular before the show.

An Independence Day tip: to avoid some traffic, you can catch a cab for public transportation to any location, or take a leisurely walk to the bayfront after parking in the public parking at the corner of 9th and Hurbert.

Other events dot the patriotic landscape of the Oregon coast town throughout the day.

Among them:

Annual Free Community 4th of July Concert. The Newport Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Adam Flatt, celebrates Independence Day with a special program and a barbecue. All at the Newport Middle School (825 NE 7th St.).

The barbecue goes from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., presented by the local American Legion. Hamburgers, hot dogs, salad and more will be served for only $10 per person and $5 for kids 12 and under. All proceeds benefit the Newport American Legion’s youth baseball program. The concert begins at 4 p.m. 541-574-0614.

Lincoln County Historical Society Presents: Fireworks at the Maritime Museum. It all starts at 9 p.m. with the Lincoln County Historical Society celebrating Independence Day at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. This event, first held in 2013, has become a local favorite with a mix of history and pyrotechnic fun.

The main attraction at this family-friendly event is the unmatched views of the Bayfront fireworks. Goodies will be served. In addition, the “Ebb & Flow: Life on the Yaquina” video will be playing continuously. Attendees will have access to all current exhibits at the museum including the newly opened Coastal Confluence exhibit in the Galley Gallery.

Admission is free for members, $5 for non-members, with kids 12 and under free.

Parking will be at an absolute premium for this event, and attendees are encouraged to walk, bicycle, car pool, or catch a cab to the Bayfront. For more information, call 541-265-7509. 333 SE Bay Blvd, Newport, Oregon.

For more information on Newport’s fireworks and Fourth of July activities, call the Newport Chamber of Commerce at 800-262-7844. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging


Above: the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center




 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Pacific City Lodging - Oceanside Lodging, Three Capes: Tierra Del Mar, Bay Ci...
Then there are the lodging surprises of Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, Oceanside and Netarts
One Oregon Coast Fireworks Display Features Something Extra
One of the largest fireworks displays happens in Newport, bringing some ten thousand to a wide array of geographic spots. Newport events
Running and Yoga Events Enliven N. Oregon Coast Towns
Two events in Cannon Beach and Manzanita create some unique recreational happenin's. Cannon Beach events, Manzanita events
Hawaii Lava Flows are Look at Oregon Coast Millions of Years Ago
Heated masses explode upon contact with the sea water, which then in turn cool to become something you see here. Geology. Science
How Unusual is that Dolphin Stranding on Oregon Coast?
A look back at the only other documentation in 2008. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast Rarity: Stranded Dolphin Only Seen Four Times in 23 Years
A northern right whale dolphin (Lissodelphis borealis) found on June 9. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Latest Oregon Coast: Star Party, Lighthouse Closure, Scenic Bikeways
An astronomy party in two parts of Oregon; a lighthouse near Florence under repair
Major Kite Festival for Oregon Coast Town, and Video / TV Premieres
Kites and beachy videos are on the menu in Lincoln City this month as well as actual menus on TV. Lincoln City events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details