One Oregon Coast Fireworks Display Features Something Extra

Published 06/21/2018

(Newport, Oregon) - One of the Oregon coast's largest fireworks displays happens in Newport, bringing some ten thousand every year to a wide array of geographic spots – with not a bad view in the house. Or in this case: for miles.

Those mighty rounds bursting in air fire off from a barge inside Newport’s Yaquina Bay. It’s a central location that allows easy viewing from not just the bay (which encompasses a few miles, including the Bayfront, the bay’s eastern edge and South Beach), but also from many of the beaches and even up the river. In fact, they can be seen as far as three miles up the Yaquina River.

Newport’s display is unique in a few other ways. If you’re anywhere in the bay, the explosions bounce and echo off the surrounding hills, which makes for an exceptionally multifaceted experience: it triples or quadruples the booms.

Another fun and funky aspect: dozens of private boats wander the waters, some shooting off flares - high enough that they are at eye level as you're driving over the Yaquina Bay Bridge. This is especially spectacular before the show.

An Independence Day tip: to avoid some traffic, you can catch a cab for public transportation to any location, or take a leisurely walk to the bayfront after parking in the public parking at the corner of 9th and Hurbert.

Other events dot the patriotic landscape of the Oregon coast town throughout the day.

Among them:

Annual Free Community 4th of July Concert. The Newport Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Adam Flatt, celebrates Independence Day with a special program and a barbecue. All at the Newport Middle School (825 NE 7th St.).

The barbecue goes from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., presented by the local American Legion. Hamburgers, hot dogs, salad and more will be served for only $10 per person and $5 for kids 12 and under. All proceeds benefit the Newport American Legion’s youth baseball program. The concert begins at 4 p.m. 541-574-0614.

Lincoln County Historical Society Presents: Fireworks at the Maritime Museum. It all starts at 9 p.m. with the Lincoln County Historical Society celebrating Independence Day at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. This event, first held in 2013, has become a local favorite with a mix of history and pyrotechnic fun.

The main attraction at this family-friendly event is the unmatched views of the Bayfront fireworks. Goodies will be served. In addition, the “Ebb & Flow: Life on the Yaquina” video will be playing continuously. Attendees will have access to all current exhibits at the museum including the newly opened Coastal Confluence exhibit in the Galley Gallery.

Admission is free for members, $5 for non-members, with kids 12 and under free.

Parking will be at an absolute premium for this event, and attendees are encouraged to walk, bicycle, car pool, or catch a cab to the Bayfront. For more information, call 541-265-7509. 333 SE Bay Blvd, Newport, Oregon.

For more information on Newport's fireworks and Fourth of July activities, call the Newport Chamber of Commerce at 800-262-7844.







