Oregon Coast Aquarium Sees Return of Sea of Lights After Two Years

Published 11/15/22 at 12:49 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Newport will once again be aglow in a sea of lights, as Oregon Coast Aquarium brings back its Sea of Lights holiday light display where thousands of twinkling bulbs create an immense installation of various colors and shapes.

Sea of Lights hits the grounds of the aquarium on weekends, happening December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17.

It's a long-running family-friendly event that's been going for decades, allowing you to cruise through the galleries and exhibits and see them in a whole new light. Opportunities to snap pictures with you Santa will available as well. Hot drinks and food options will be limited at the event.

The aquarium urges attendees to bring mittens and a warm coat, since much of the viewing is outside and Oregon coast weather is multifaceted and full of surprises.

This year’s Sea of Lights follows a two-year hiatus, during which the Aquarium was unable to host the beloved holiday event.

“We are thrilled to host Sea of Lights once again,” said Carrie Lewis, CEO and President of aquarium. “It’s such a highlight of the winter season, and it’s truly heartwarming to see communities come together to celebrate.”

Information and updates regarding Sea of Lights can be found online at aquarium.org/sea-of-lights.

Also usually in Newport this time of year is the Newport Lighted Boat Parade, where dozens of boats decked out in holiday lights wander the Yaquina Bay. This does not appear to be happening this year, however. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

