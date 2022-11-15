Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Aquarium Sees Return of Sea of Lights After Two Years

Published 11/15/22 at 12:49 AM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon Coast Aquarium Sees Return of Sea of Lights After Two Years

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Newport, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Newport will once again be aglow in a sea of lights, as Oregon Coast Aquarium brings back its Sea of Lights holiday light display where thousands of twinkling bulbs create an immense installation of various colors and shapes.

Sea of Lights hits the grounds of the aquarium on weekends, happening December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17.

It's a long-running family-friendly event that's been going for decades, allowing you to cruise through the galleries and exhibits and see them in a whole new light. Opportunities to snap pictures with you Santa will available as well. Hot drinks and food options will be limited at the event.

The aquarium urges attendees to bring mittens and a warm coat, since much of the viewing is outside and Oregon coast weather is multifaceted and full of surprises.

This year’s Sea of Lights follows a two-year hiatus, during which the Aquarium was unable to host the beloved holiday event.

“We are thrilled to host Sea of Lights once again,” said Carrie Lewis, CEO and President of aquarium. “It’s such a highlight of the winter season, and it’s truly heartwarming to see communities come together to celebrate.”

Information and updates regarding Sea of Lights can be found online at aquarium.org/sea-of-lights.

Also usually in Newport this time of year is the Newport Lighted Boat Parade, where dozens of boats decked out in holiday lights wander the Yaquina Bay. This does not appear to be happening this year, however. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours

STAYING HERE


Moolack Shores Inn

Inn at Nye Beach

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





 








More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Fiery Scottish / Irish Christmas Show Comes to South Oregon Coast's Coos Bay
A sizzling blend of Celtic cultures in music happens Dec 16. South coast events
Central Oregon Coast's Florence Holiday Festival Expands, with Gnomes, Lighte...
December 3: new additions to the festival, one starts Black Friday. Florence events
Spectacular Geminid Meteor Showers Coming to Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
Perfect conditions may yield as many as 120 fireballs per hour
South Oregon Coast's Hughes House Christmas Returns to Port Orford
Christmas Tea on Dec 17, 18 - Tours Dec 22, 23 and 26. South coast events
Recreational Crabbing Banned on South Oregon Coast; Commercial Season Delayed
The marine toxin domoic acid is high in crab. Weather
Small Quake Rattles Off South Oregon Coast, 112 Miles from Bandon
It struck off Friday morning, clocking in at a magnitude 4.5. Geology
Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
First round starts November 24 - 26, and it may or not be big. Weather
Two Little Ghost Towns on S. Oregon Coast Near Bandon: History of Prosper, Ra...
At one time, they were bustling ports, filled with workers, ships

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted