New at Neskowin: Vacation Rental a Gateway to Secluded, Even Exotic Stretch of N. Oregon Coast

Published 03/10/23 at 10:02 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Neskowin, Oregon) – Few discoveries say “Welcome to Neskowin” better than an invitation to its secret sands at its northern edges. This is the area that's known to a relative few as legendary: a tiny chunk of Oregon coast with rather striking, large, coarse grains of sand that have a lot of black bits in them, giving it an exotic pirate tale vibe. It doesn't feel like this coastline, just on this itty bitty stretch – and being often deserted furthers that. (Above: courtesy photo)

While the big Proposal Rock and Neskowin's famed ghost forest are kind of Neskowin's trademark, the sequestered northern end is like a fine dessert afterwards. Providing that invitation is a magnificent vacation rental rather new on the circuit, called Neskowin North – found through Kiwanda Coastal Properties. Hosting seven and even allowing one or two dogs, along with an outdoor hot tub and patio facing the sunset, it's a much-loved gem, according to Kiwanda Coastal Properties owner Nicole Twigg.



Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: notice the darker sands

“We took this house on a few months ago when it sold,” Twigg told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “It's very pretty. People love it because it's one level and has a hot tub. The new owners have basically re-furnished it. New beds, new everything. The kitchen is gourmet.”

That secluded beach is a huge attraction. There's also a kind of legend about Neskowin among those in-the-know that there's an exceptional vibe of peacefulness here – something fairly spiritual, ineffable but definitely there. Maybe it's just the remoteness of the beach combined with those mellow waves and darker-than-usual sands; maybe it's the real thing. [See Neskowin's northern beach]

“The drive down is a long ways from the village,” Twigg said. “It feels like you go on forever down that little pretty one lane road past the golf course and through the trees. And the beach really is super private.”

Neskowin North is behind a quiet, gated area, with these enormous windows looking out at the drama or the soothing calm of Oregon coast wave action. Cozy yet with a wide open layout, there's a wood stove to enjoy those breakers and sunset, or hangout on that patio with a little fire pit.



The dining room and kitchen are blended seamlessly into one large room. Ultra-modern appliances give way to a breakfast bar. The décor is sleek but elegant with plenty of innovative touches, and there's a garage that comes with a charging station.

There's three bedrooms, and you can even bring one – maybe two – doggos. Check with Kiwanda Coastal Properties on that before booking.

For more amazing fun, head to Proposal Rock to check out the wacky details hiding in the ancient rock blob, like a survey marker from a power company embedded there (Oregon Coast Beach Connection checked with them, and the marker is so old they have no record of why it was done in that spot.)

If you're really lucky, you may get to see large storms smack the area. Enormous surges have been known to shove massive logs or trees up that river and lodge them in weird places.

You might – just might – find an old Japanese glass float along here. It's happened before a few times.

Kiwanda Coastal Properties. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7212. Website here

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

