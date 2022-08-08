What's New, Cool, What's In at Outdoor Markets on Oregon's North Coast Food Trail

(Manzanita, Oregon) – There's more than one kind of happy trail along the north Oregon coast.

Covering about the upper third of the coastline, Oregon's North Coast Food Trail is one of the more delicious and engaging self-guided tours you can take in the region's tourism industry. Where dozens of edible wonders meet the sea, there's actually a side to the whole thing that's hiding in plain sight: the outdoor markets. (Above: Neskowin Farmers Market, courtesy photo)

It would seem too obvious, really, that the North Coast Food Trail would include these as it's known for spotlighting off-the-beaten path eateries and farm-to-table options on the north Oregon coast. Yet when Visit Tillamook Coast (which created the North Coast Food Tour) makes it a point to point out what's new with this particular set of indie operations, ears tend to perk up in the culinary world. It's also a bit of a revelation just how many of these are dotted throughout Tillamook and Clatsop County, in the towns of Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Tillamook and even tiny, sleepy Neskowin.

According to Visit Tillamook Coast, berry season got off to a slow start thanks to our seriously wet spring that lasted all the way through June. But these are starting to make a big rebound, the agency said. Blackberries and blueberries from the Oregon coast are getting especially plentiful.

There's quite a bit that's in season right now. Also on the seriously fresh menu:

Cucumbers are ripe for slicing and pickling. Onions are big right now in red, sweet yellow and green. Look for plenty of artichokes (purple artichokes start hitting about now). Beets for for salads, pickling and canning are getting a nice influx.

They said to also said to look out for green beans, cauliflower, broccoli, fennel, arugula, basil, carrots, and lots of fresh salad greens.

The Astoria Sunday Market happens at 12th and Commercial in downtown Astoria, featuring some truly individualistic fare. Up to 200 vendors showcase each week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The whole endeavor covers four whole blocks these days and runs until October.

Among the highlights is its food court, which can be quite international. Case in point: Antojos Salvadoreña and their handmade Salvadoran food, Jake's Garage Wood Fired Pizza with its Neapolitan style pizza, and for the more Oregon coastie side of things there's homemade Dungeness crabcakes from Sue's Awesome Crabcakes. 503-440-7168. Astoria Market website.

At Seaside, the Seaside Farmers Market happens into September every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lots of produce, pasture-raised meats, hand-crafted products and organic cheeses along with a vibrant food court are all part of the outdoor fun. There's also gobs of live music each week. One highlight coming up is Castletown on August 31, a kind of fusion of Celtic tunes with American leanings, such as jazz or blues. It's at 1120 Broadway St., Seaside, Oregon. Seaside Farmers Market website.



Cannon Beach Farmers Market, courtesy photo



The Cannon Beach Farmers Market is a longtime Oregon coast treasure that runs every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., boasting artisan products, seafood, mushrooms, fresh produce, meat and live music as well. It runs through September 17 at 163 East Gower Avenue. 503-436-8044. Market website.





In Manzanita, Underhill Plaza (635 Manzanita Ave.) is the place to be every Friday evening for the Manzanita Farmers Market. It runs 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through September 17 this year. Wineries are also a specialty here, along with all the fresh and often innovative goodies this part of the north Oregon coast is known for. Live music highlights coming up include the band Rhythm Method on September 2 and regionally-famous guitarist Jason Okamoto on September 9. 503-836-3534. Manzanita Farmers Market website.





Tillamook Farmers Market runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. into September, taking place on the corner of Laurel Avenue and Second Street in downtown Tillamook. Among all those fresh goodies, the event also has live music and activities for kids. 503-842-7525. Market website.

Josi Farms is a farmstand open daily, showing off its farm with tours on Saturdays in the summer months. Each Saturday you can grab locally-grown grub at its farm from 1 – 3 p.m. 735 Wilson River Loop Road. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-1506.

The Neskowin Farmers Market is a unique stop along the North Coast Food Tour, tucked away in the tiny town and held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's at Proposals Meadow across Highway 101 from the main wayside. 503-715-6252. Market website.

