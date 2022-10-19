Netarts Bay Events Include Crabbing, Birding, Tectonic Plates of Oregon Coast

Published 10/19/22 at 6:14 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Netarts, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast's Netarts Bay is a sprawling amusement park of nature that's actually bigger than it looks. Just south of tiny Oceanside and a wee bit west of Tillamook, this cavalcade of wonders is crammed with recreational possibilities, and there's one group that likes to tout them by assisting the public in learning more. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Hence this collection of events put on by Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS (Watershed Estuary Beach and Sea), where you can dig into crabbing in the bay, drawing the area's birds and a sobering and striking look at plate tectonics along the Oregon coast and Washington coast.

The first happens October 23 at 10 a.m., at the Schooner Restaurant right there on Netarts Bay. Crabbing Netars Bay is the program, giving you tips and ideas on obtaining the yummy seafood nugget on this part of the Oregon coast. Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP) and the Friends of Netarts Bay combine forces to create this one: a fun-filled Sunday exploring crabs and crabbing.



Photo courtesy Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

TEP's own Jesse Kane will share his knowledge and experience harvesting wild foods. You'll be given tips on gear, timing, and technique. Then, learn about size and catch limits.

“We will even help you learn fun facts about the various decapods in the bay,” WEBS said in a press release.

The entire day concludes with a demos on cooking and cleaning crabs at the restaurant.

It's an in-person event – not online. You'll need to register here.



Puffin photo courtesy Ram Papish

Wintering Birds of Netarts Bay: A Birding & Drawing Excursion happens October 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Famed Oregon coast artist Ram Papish brings you a closer look at the types of birds found here by identifying them and then drawing them.

It all begins with a talk on Netarts Bay Wintering Birds, followed by a Bird Drawing presentation. You'll then practice these drawing techniques with Papish, followed with an outdoor excursion to Netarts Bay for winter birding and sketching (weather dependent). All birding levels are welcome, and some supplies will be provided. You'll want to see the event page for full information.

On November 5, that's when things get a bit shaky – in a spooky way. Plate Tectonics and the Landscapes of the Pacific Northwest is the name of the program, diving into the geological forces that threaten the lives of those along the Washington coast and Oregon coast, as well as inland parts of the states.

There's a lot of beauty in this region, but it ties into some deadly aspects. Dr. Bob Lillie relates this "Beauty from the Beast" story by highlighting spectacular scenery in national, state, and local parklands. By learning to live with the beast of earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions, we can more fully appreciate the beauty that surrounds us.

The event happens at 4949 Netarts Hwy W., Netarts. It will also include a one- to two-mile walk around various beach areas to demonstrate Lilie's talk. Register here and see more.

Explore Nature events are hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, and are meaningful nature-based experiences that highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.

Learn more about Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS on the website (www.netartsbaywebs.org) and by following their Facebook and Instagram pages (@netartsbaywebs).

