Neskowin Valley Harvest Festival Brings Music, Food to N. Oregon Coast

Published 09/25/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Neskowin, Oregon) – In the first week of October, one little school on the Oregon coast becomes more than just a place for kids. On October 5, you’ll find the 37th Annual Neskowin Valley School Harvest Festival at the school campus that features a wild creek and five acres of lush wilderness. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the historic building will boast a ton of live music, food and other forms of creative fun.

Starting out as a barn in the ‘40s, you’ll find the now-innovative school at 10005 Slab Creek Road, just south of the Oregon coast hamlet of Neskowin.

Dance the day away to a variety of live music. Browse the outdoor market where local farmers and artisans will be onsite offering produce, fresh-pressed apple cider, and artisan crafts. Children can enjoy a broad range of activities, field games, garden tea party, children’s arts and crafts, face painting and more. Tempting food concepts will be available for purchase at the Slab Creek Grill and the Bakery Cafe. Craft beer provided by Beachcrest Brewing Company, Rusty Truck Brewing and Pelican Brewing will be available in the beer garden. There will also be a wine table, sampling and pouring a variety of wines. An exciting silent auction boasting more than 100 amazing items donated by local businesses is open all day. With over $10,000 of items, there is certainly something for everyone!

The Harvest Festival is family-friendly and the biggest fundraising event of the year for the independent school offering preschool through eighth grade. It’s a full schedule of engaging activities the entire day, drawing from a wide array of interests.

The live music schedule includes Jon Paxman (10 am – 10:30 am), the band Carolina (10:45 am – 11:30 am) and a performance the school’s own George Thompson & Tom Tucker (12 pm – 12:45 pm). The Nehalem Valley School’s Ukulele Kids perform at 12:45 pm, and then there’s a live auction from 1 pm – 1:30 pm. Look for groups Donna and the Side Effects (1:30 pm – 2:30 pm) and ZuhG Trio (2:45 pm – 4 pm). There will be a “Special Guest” starting at 4:15 pm to end out the day.

“We’ve received overwhelming support from many local businesses to possibly make this our best fundraising event yet.” says Neskowin Parent, Beth Venti. “Kiwanda Coastal Properties, Bros & Hoes Landscaping, Vacasa, Chris Dragoo Realtor with Vacasa, Oregon Coast Bank, Beachcrest Brewing Company, Pelican Brewing, Rusty Truck Brewing, Chinook Winds Casino, Lincoln City Glass Center, C&L Concrete and Neskowin Trading Company have all sponsored this year. We are so appreciative of their support.”

See the website at www.neskowinvalleyschool.com or 503-392-3124 for additional information.

