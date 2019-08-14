Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Neptune Scenic Viewpoint on Central Oregon Coast Bigger Than You Think

Published 08/14/2019 at 5:23 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Neptune Scenic Viewpoint on Central Oregon Coast Bigger Than You Think

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Yachats, Oregon) - Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint? It really should be viewpoints – plural.

This engaging and surprisingly sprawling state park on the central Oregon coast has much more to it than meets the eye. There’s technically two parts to it, though they seem utterly unconnected. In the middle of that wild and unruly stretch of slithering road and meandering shoreline between Yachats and Florence sits Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint and its numerous aspects. It's a place so enormous it would take almost a day to check out the whole thing.

There’s the more easily-seen area to the south (by Cummins Creek) and the northern area which doesn’t appear to have a name. At least it’s not posted on the park’s exterior, by the highway. Between the two, you’ll find a load of mesmerizing rock structures, a cool cave, a labyrinth of rocky slabs, and a bevy other new discoveries.


The northern part appears not long after the change from Lincoln to Lane County: it’s just a simple parking lot by a beach that apparently doesn’t have a name. You see a sign eventually at the beach entrance.


A forested bluff tops this section, with trails leading around it and down to a mass of rocky slabs that get a little too dangerous too often. You may see a spouting horn here on occasion, however.


The majority of this half of Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint is this crescent-shaped beach. Take a longer, sloped pathway to get here.


Among the finds in this engaging little detail: an arch buried in the sand.

Head south and you’ll encounter the official big sign to Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint. You’ll find restrooms here, picnic tables, and an awesome view of the bridge when you look behind you.


The beach here can often be quite wide, allowing for plenty of room between you and the tideline. Thus, it’s not hard to explore the many rocky blobs along the north side of the creek.


Also on this side is the freaky little cave: covered in wildly-colored rocks and hosting a fun geologic story.

On the very southern end, waves knock against the rocky ledges and often fire ocean spray into the air by the grassy section with the picnic table. You’ll get drizzled on a little bit. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours - Lane County Virtual Tours




More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

UPDATE: Baby Whale on Oregon Coast Did Not Make High Tide, Is Euthanized
There is talk it could be euthanized. Found in Waldport's Bayshore area. Sciences
Neptune Scenic Viewpoint on Central Oregon Coast Bigger Than You Think
Between Yachats and Florence sits surprisingly sprawling Neptune
Central Oregon Coast Features Stellar Jazz Fest and Symphonic Shows
Two amazing festivals of a sort hitting the Newport Performing Arts Center. Newport events
August and September in Yachats, Florence: Oregon Coast Summer Preview
An incredible array of outdoors, food and fun events. Yachats events
Late Summer in Manzanita, Garibaldi, Netarts, Tillamook County: N. Oregon Coa...
Tillamook events, Manzanita events, Pacific City events, Netarts, Oceanside, Garibaldi, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
N. Oregon Coast's Tolovana Inn History of the Cannon Beach Icon, Part 2
A long and storied history, one that goes way back beyond its construction in the early '70s
New Glamping Resort on Southern Oregon Coast
Takes Outdoor Luxury to New Heights This isn't rugged and rustic - it's a whole new layer of glamping
Masses of Dead Crab Parts on Oregon Coast Puzzling Beachgoers
Loads of crab shells and their parts are being found and it's leaving more questions than answers for many. Sciences. South coast

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details