Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast's Nehalem Adds New Interpretive, Emergency Signs

Published 10/05/20 at 6:54 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

N. Oregon Coast's Nehalem Adds New Interpretive, Emergency Signs

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Nehalem, Oregon) – The sights around the Nehalem Bay village of Nehalem are getting a little easier to find and understand, thanks to new funding in this area of the north Oregon coast. A host of new signage is springing up, which also includes some emergency messages that can be broadcast if needed.

All over the town you’ll find newly installed interpretive boards, directionals, parking and gateway signs, all part of a county-wide master wayfinding plan developed in 2016 by Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA). The city of Nehalem’s plan was approved in 2019 and funded from the portion of county transient lodging tax managed by TCVA.

In downtown Nehalem are two interpretive signs, one about the Nehalem watershed and the other about living along a river. There is also a sign with a city map on one side, and a welcome to Nehalem greeting for visitors approaching from the river. A new city park sign includes the history of Native Peoples, and a parking sign at the corner of 7th and Highway 101 will have a tsunami route map on one side. Restroom signs have been added, and the Highway 101 southbound welcome sign has been remounted. As more wayfinding funding becomes available, the city plans additional signage.

At NCRD, there is a new facility entrance sign, directions to the performing arts center, and an interpretive board that tells of the commitment of the town to teach each child to swim.

Over the last 16 months, along the south Tillamook County area, other organizations have worked together with Tillamook County government officials to develop the tsunami wayfinding signage, with plans to extend the messaging from Neskowin to Winema.

The Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District (NRFPD) was approved for a sign that will provide emergency and community messages along Highway 101 near Cloverdale. The LED sign will let motorists know of emergencies such as road closures, landslides, flooding, fires and burning restrictions, but also local meetings, volunteer needs and events.

The reader boards are similar to the sign installed at Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue.

Nan Devlin, director of Visit Tillamook Coast, said the wayfinding program is a top priority of the organization, and there are several community plans completed. Each plan takes a minimum of 18 months to get to the request-for-proposal stage.

“We involve community members along each step of development, getting their input and feedback on what’s important to them,” she said.

For more information on the county-wide and area wayfinding plans, go to tillamookcoast.com/wayfinding.

Hotels in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Manzanita, Wheeler Maps and Virtual Tours







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

N. Oregon Coast's Nehalem Adds New Interpretive, Emergency Signs
The sights around the Nehalem Bay village of Nehalem are getting a little easier to find and understand
Wolf Eel on Oregon / Washington Coast: It Only LOOKS Like It Doesn't Like You
With a wacky, even angry face, the wolf eel is actually known as a kind of kitten of the deep. Marine sciences
Six Remarkable Subtleties of Oregon Coast You Probably Missed
Sometimes the best of the Oregon coast isn't the stuff that smacks you over the head. Sciences, weather, Manzanita, Yachats, Depoe Bay, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach
Unknown History: Two Ships That Were Torpedoed by Japanese Off South Oregon C...
The same sub that fired on Fort Stevens torpedoed two tankers off the south coast, a tale that spreads to the Washington coast. Warrenton, Coos Bay, Gold Beach
Central Oregon Coast History Museum Reopens After Long Quarantine
Closure North Lincoln County Historical Museum in Lincoln City opens back up on October 7
Top Eight Most Influential Moments of Oregon Coast History
Trains, highways, fires, motels to explorers and wars
Possible Aurora - Oct Meteor Showers, Blue Moon for Oregon, Washington Coast
A blue moon, a meteor shower in October, and the possibility of northern lights Sept 28, 29. South coast. Weather
Central Oregon Coast Enters Phase 2 Soon, Expanding Hours, New Openings
Many eateries and bars will get extended hours and capacity, and some places will get to open for the first time. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details