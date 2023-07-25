Talk, Walk and Dinner Events Dig Into Wilds of N. Oregon Coast's Nehalem Bay

Published 07/25/23

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Nehalem, Oregon) – Summertime is time to revel in the glory of all things natural on the Oregon coast, and occasionally that means going a bit deeper than just your average beach visit. Maybe, you want to find out what makes the place tick. (Above: Nehalem Bay / Wheeler, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

To that end comes a series of fun and educational outings in the Nehalem Bay area, as environmental watch groups Oregon Shores and CoastWatch bring coastal ecologist Stewart Schultz back to the area for three unique events. Dr. Schultz, the author of The Northwest Coast: A Natural History, will lead walking explorations in two different environments of Nehalem Bay and host a dinner and discussion. You'll come away with some new understanding of the Nehalem Bay region, including its plants, critters and how the tides interact with them all.

All happen on August 3 and 4.

Coming up first on Thursday, August 3 is a walk on the salt marsh of the area. That happens at 8 a.m., starting at the end of Bayshore Gardens Road in Nehalem. Parking is extremely limited onsite, so a carpool/shuttle is available. $35.

Later that night, engage in a dinner and discussion at the North County Recreation District, focusing on Nehalem Bay, climate change, and tides. (36155 9th Street in Nehalem), $25.

On Friday, August 4, the focus is on the intertidal estuary. It's an Estuary Walk that begins at 9 a.m. at the Nehalem Bay State Park Boat Launch. A day pass is required to park. $35.

Space is limited. Use the links to register for each event separately.

Dr. Schultz is a leading expert on the coastal ecology of the Pacific Northwest. He has extensive experience studying the Oregon coast, making him a knowledgeable guide of the shoreline environment.

An Oregonian who grew up playing on the shore near Gearhart, he went to Reed College and obtained his doctorate in botany from the University of British Columbia. He worked on the Oregon coast for the Nature Conservancy, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He gained wide field experience before pursuing an academic career as a professor at the University of Miami and now at the University of Zadar in Croatia. During the academic year, he studies marine ecology and his specialty of plant evolution and genetics. Still, he returns to the Oregon coast every summer to teach shoreline science.

Through Oregon Shores' CoastWatch program, volunteers adopt mile-long segments of Oregon's coast. They report natural changes and human-induced impacts that shape the coastline. As they observe their mile, they learn about the plants and animals of the rocky intertidal areas, sandy beaches, and Oregon dunes. Volunteers also participate in community science projects. To adopt a mile or learn more about the program, see the website.

For questions about the event or the CoastWatch program, contact Jesse Jones, the CoastWatch Program Coordinator (jesse@oregonshores.org).

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

