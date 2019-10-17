N. Oregon Coast Events Look into Tufted Puffin, Rocky Shores

Published 10/17/2019 at 10:43 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast will soon be delving into some engaging aspects of nature, with upcoming talks in Cannon Beach and in Manzanita. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

On November 13, the World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series continues with a presentation about the tufted puffin, including its conservation status, population trends, and natural history. The adorable bird is rarely seen on the Oregon coast, although a sizable population lives on rocks just offshore or in the waters.

The talk is given by Dr. Scott Pearson, a senior research scientist at Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife where he supervises the west-side research team. Scott’s research is focused primarily on assessing wildlife population status and trends, diet, habitat use and quality, evaluating the effectiveness of conservation efforts, and identifying mechanisms responsible for population declines. He is currently studying several seabird and shorebird species, including the tufted puffin, marbled murrelet, rhinoceros auklet, and snowy plover.

It happens at 7 p.m. and is free. Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-1391. https://friendsofhaystackrock.org.

On December 11 and 12, you get a double dose of a presentation called “Life on the Rocks: Oregon's Rocky Shore Habitats.” December 11 takes place at the Cannon Beach Library as part of the World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series, and the December 12 event happens at the Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita.

Both talks are given by Newport’s Charlie Plybon, Oregon Policy Manager for Surfrider Foundation. Here, you’ll learn about the importance of rocky shore ecosystems, unique habitat adaptations of the fascinating organisms that live there, and historical protections for these areas. Also under review: Oregon's current process to update the state's special rocky habitat designations, during which the public will have the opportunity to make proposals and recommendations for special management areas like the marine garden at Haystack Rock.

Plybon is also chair of the working group responsible for drafting the update. He will be joined by Department of Land Conservation and Development staff working on the update process. Both talks begin at 7 p.m. The Mananita event is part of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Lecture Series. lnwc.nehalem.org. (503) 368-7424.

Other Upcoming Talks in Cannon Beach:

January 8th: Patrick Cocoran, Title: Envisioning the Coast of the Future

February 12: Colleen Weiler, Title: Orcas of the Oregon Coast

March 11: Dr. Debbie Duffield Title: Current Trends of Marine Mammals Along the Oregon Coast

April 8: Janet Essley, Title: Tidal Flats, Victorian Prudes, and Going to the Moon: what we can learn from Sandpipers

May 13: Katie Volke North Coast Land Conservancy, Title: A Rainforest Reserve

