N. Oregon Coast Events Take Different Look at History

(Seaside, Oregon) – It's almost a case of dueling lectures on the north Oregon coast on March 28. Except that you can attend one at 4 p.m., and then hit the next at 6 p.m. (Above: the Cannon Beach History Museum).

Seaside Museum’s History & Hops takes a different look at Lewis & Clark, while Cannon Beach’s history museum delves deep into some archaeological finds in Asia.

It seems that talking about the weather transcends all eras. Not only did Lewis and Clark write about the weather in their journals but many of the Corps of Discovery also made notes during their sojourn. How do these entries equate to today’s weather patterns?

Meteorologist George Miller has researched the last 200 years of Pacific Northwest weather patterns and events. At Seaside Museum’s next History & Hops, Miller will share insights into the incredible difficulties the Corps of Discovery faced.

The famed and fascinating north Oregon coast program features “Weather Disagreeable” this month, happening on March 28 at 6 p.m., at the Seaside Brewing Co. (851 Broadway, Seaside).

Miller retired in 1994 from a 34-year career as a meteorologist in Oregon, Colorado and Utah. He has authored two books on Pacific Northwest weather, including "Lewis & Clark’s Northwest Journey ‘Weather Disagreeable!' "

History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May. www.seasideoregonuseum.com.

On the same day, the Cannon Beach History Museum takes you on a journey to Asia.

The March presentation will focus on the latest archaeological work in Angkor, Cambodia with Professor Alison Carter. Carter has done extensive archaeological work in Cambodia and will share her discoveries with the community of Cannon Beach on Thursday, March 28 at 4 p.m.

Angkor, centered in the modern nation of Cambodia, was one of the largest preindustrial settlements in the world and has been the focus of more than a century of epigraphic, art historical, and architectural research. However, few scholars have examined the lives of the people who built the temples, kept the shrines running, produced the food, and managed the water.

This presentation will discuss two recent excavations that examined Angkorian residential occupation. First, she will discuss excavations on a house mound within the enclosure of the state temple of Angkor Wat. Then she will discuss their 2018 excavations on occupation mounds near the small provincial temple of Prasat Basaet, across the Tonle Sap lake from the Angkorian capital in the province of Battambang. Through this multidisciplinary research they aim to better understand the nature and timing of occupation at these sites, the types of activities taking place within an Angkorian household and compare life in the capital with life in the provinces.

Alison Carter is Assistant Professor in the Department of Archaeology at the University of Oregon. She holds her degrees from the University of Wisconsion, Madison (M.S. and Ph.D.) and Oberlin College.

Seating for Professor Carter's presentation is very limited so please arrive a little early to get a seat, grab a cup of coffee or tea, and peruse the museum before the lecture starts at 4 p.m. Doors are closed at 4:15 p.m. For more information visit www.cbhistory.org. 503-436-9301.

Angkor Wat photo courtesy Alison Carter









