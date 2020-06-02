Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Coast Culinary Fest Honors Famed Oregon Chef James Beard

Published 02/06/2020 at 4:50 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

N. Coast Culinary Fest Honors Famed Oregon Chef James Beard

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast’s most famous names is honored in May as Cannon Beach plays host to a weekend of culinary arts and foodie wizardry with the North Coast Culinary Fest. James Beard, who spent time growing up in Portland and Gearhart, is the famed chef who helped usher the U.S. into a new world of better dining, He has inspired this festival that features local chefs, makers and brewers on May 15 to 17.

The foodie fun kicks off on a Friday evening with a special reception and a series of workshops. The welcome reception featuring music and champagne will be followed by tasting workshops including a beer and seafood pairing by Master Brewer Will Leroux of Public Coast Brewing Co and a cheese tasting by Marc Bates, known as the Cheese Guy of the North Coast. A highlight will be whiskey tasting at MacGregor’s, A Whiskey Bar, with its innovative approaches to cuisine and drink.

On Saturday, a variety of workshops highlight the day, later turning to progressive-style dinners that spotlight some of Cannon Beach’s top restaurants. Saturday workshops throughout town include an eco-foraging expedition with local expert Matt Nevitt; a hands-on workshop with food historian and writer Jennifer Burns Bright featuring some of James Beard’s most popular dishes; a food writing workshop with authors Judiann Woo and Adam Sawyer; a baking class with the award-winning bakers at Cannon Beach Bakery; a workshop on preparing and cooking oysters with Maylin Chavez, chef-owner of Olympia Oyster Bar; and many more.

Saturday evening’s progressive dinners offer the opportunity to try delectable dishes from popular local chefs including Bob Neroni of EVOO, Claudia and Pierre Toutain-Dorbec of Cannon Beach Café, Dustin Nord of Pelican Brewing Co, Jack Stevenson of the Bistro, John Sowa of Sweet Basil’s café and Josh Archibald of The Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge. In the fanciful worlds of dessert come delights from the north Oregon coast’s Cannon Beach Chocolate Café.

To round out the day, as evening falls the Night Market begins, a unique new Oregon coast tradition where guests will find an after party-style gathering with music, a no-host bar and a variety of samplings from local food purveyors at the Cannon Beach Chamber Community Hall.

On Sunday, devotees get to pay homage the man himself with a brunch at the Gearhart home where James Beard spent his summers. Other features of the day include a foodie-themed movie at the Times Theater in Seaside and a special dinner at EVOO in Cannon Beach with Chef Bob Neroni.

More information and tickets can be found at cannonbeach.org/ncculinaryfest

Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours


Schooner’s Cove Inn

The Wayside Inn
Inn at Haystack Rock.  3 blocks from downtown, only a block from beach. Garden courtyard with a Spanish-style fountain. Private patios, barbecue area, free wi-fi, flatscreen TV with DVD player, large, complimentary DVD library. Some host sleep two or three, one hosts six. 487 S. Hemlock. Cannon Beach . 800-559-0893. Inn at Haystack Rock website here.

Beachcomber Vacation Homes.  Numerous vacation rentals in the Cannon Beach area, including Falcon Cove and Arch Cape. Depending on the home, you may find amenities and luxuries such as a barbecue, claw foot tub, a ship's ladder. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Website.

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals.  About 60 vacation homes to choose from: ocean view, oceanfront and very close to the beach, all in Cannon Beach or in Arch Cape. All are either oceanfront or very close. Homes sleep as many as 12. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com 







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Washington Coast: Admiralty Head Lighthouse Closed for Renovation
The iconic Admiralty Head Lighthouse near the outer Washington coast is going under the knife
N. Coast Culinary Fest Honors Famed Oregon Chef James Beard
Cannon Beach plays host to a weekend of culinary arts and foodie wizardry. Cannon Beach events
King Tides Return This Weekend to Oregon, Washington Coast; Warnings Possible
Already exceptionally high tides look as if they'll be even larger because of some sizable wave action offshore; S. coast
Confessions of an Angry Sea Cave: Colorful Silver Point on N. Oregon Coast
A Photo Essay with Contributions from Tiffany Boothe of Seaside Aquarium: wild colors and maybe a small army of green gremlins
Lincoln City's Antique Week Uncovers Oregon Coast's Past
February 8 through 17: scavenger hunt, history programs and even real Japanese glass floats are dropped. Lincoln City events
Western Hoedown Kicks Up Some Dust on Central Oregon Coast, Feb. 15
Florence Events Center will host the Western Hoedown on February 15, featuring music, dancing and good ol' American barbecue. South coast
Variety of Varietals at Savor Cannon Beach Wine and Culinary Fest, N. Oregon ...
Savor Cannon Beach Wine and Culinary Festival brings a unique wine tasting and culinary experience to town on March 12 - 15. Cannon Beach events
Oregon's Tillamook Coast and State Preservation Office Announce Grants, Criteria
Extensive funding grants for tourism-related projects along the north coast; preservation, archaeology funds. Manzanita, Pacific City, Oceanside, Nehalem, Rockaway Beach

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details