N. Coast Culinary Fest Honors Famed Oregon Chef James Beard

Published 02/06/2020 at 4:50 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast’s most famous names is honored in May as Cannon Beach plays host to a weekend of culinary arts and foodie wizardry with the North Coast Culinary Fest. James Beard, who spent time growing up in Portland and Gearhart, is the famed chef who helped usher the U.S. into a new world of better dining, He has inspired this festival that features local chefs, makers and brewers on May 15 to 17.

The foodie fun kicks off on a Friday evening with a special reception and a series of workshops. The welcome reception featuring music and champagne will be followed by tasting workshops including a beer and seafood pairing by Master Brewer Will Leroux of Public Coast Brewing Co and a cheese tasting by Marc Bates, known as the Cheese Guy of the North Coast. A highlight will be whiskey tasting at MacGregor’s, A Whiskey Bar, with its innovative approaches to cuisine and drink.

On Saturday, a variety of workshops highlight the day, later turning to progressive-style dinners that spotlight some of Cannon Beach’s top restaurants. Saturday workshops throughout town include an eco-foraging expedition with local expert Matt Nevitt; a hands-on workshop with food historian and writer Jennifer Burns Bright featuring some of James Beard’s most popular dishes; a food writing workshop with authors Judiann Woo and Adam Sawyer; a baking class with the award-winning bakers at Cannon Beach Bakery; a workshop on preparing and cooking oysters with Maylin Chavez, chef-owner of Olympia Oyster Bar; and many more.



Saturday evening’s progressive dinners offer the opportunity to try delectable dishes from popular local chefs including Bob Neroni of EVOO, Claudia and Pierre Toutain-Dorbec of Cannon Beach Café, Dustin Nord of Pelican Brewing Co, Jack Stevenson of the Bistro, John Sowa of Sweet Basil’s café and Josh Archibald of The Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge. In the fanciful worlds of dessert come delights from the north Oregon coast’s Cannon Beach Chocolate Café.

To round out the day, as evening falls the Night Market begins, a unique new Oregon coast tradition where guests will find an after party-style gathering with music, a no-host bar and a variety of samplings from local food purveyors at the Cannon Beach Chamber Community Hall.

On Sunday, devotees get to pay homage the man himself with a brunch at the Gearhart home where James Beard spent his summers. Other features of the day include a foodie-themed movie at the Times Theater in Seaside and a special dinner at EVOO in Cannon Beach with Chef Bob Neroni.

More information and tickets can be found at cannonbeach.org/ncculinaryfest

Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Inn at Haystack Rock. 3 blocks from downtown, only a block from beach. Garden courtyard with a Spanish-style fountain. Private patios, barbecue area, free wi-fi, flatscreen TV with DVD player, large, complimentary DVD library. Some host sleep two or three, one hosts six. 487 S. Hemlock. Cannon Beach . 800-559-0893. Inn at Haystack Rock website here

Beachcomber Vacation Homes . Numerous vacation rentals in the Cannon Beach area, including Falcon Cove and Arch Cape. Depending on the home, you may find amenities and luxuries such as a barbecue, claw foot tub, a ship's ladder. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Website

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. About 60 vacation homes to choose from: ocean view, oceanfront and very close to the beach, all in Cannon Beach or in Arch Cape. All are either oceanfront or very close. Homes sleep as many as 12. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted