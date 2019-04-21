N. Oregon Coast in April, May: Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach Events

(Seaside, Oregon) – As spring starts slowly winding up, so do the north Oregon coast towns of Astoria, Cannon Beach and Seaside. A bundle of fascinating history events are scattered throughout the months, including looks at Sir Francis Drake, Bigfoot, Lewis & Clark and DB Cooper. Cuisine and art take the center stage at one point, with a massive foodie fest spreading over three days in one town. Pete Seeger is celebrated and you get a glimpse of the famed Cannon Beach Sandcastle Festival.

Here is but a sampling:

April 25. History and Hops: Women of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. It is easy to think that Sacagawea was the only woman associated with the Lewis and Clark Expedition, but countless women and girls must have met or contributed to this voyage of discovery. Sally Freeman is a park ranger at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. She gives this engaging talk. 6 p.m. Free. Seaside Brewing Co. 851 Broadway St. (503) 717-5451. http://seasidebrewery.com/

April 25. D.B. Cooper & the Exploding Whale: Folk Heroes of the Northwest. Oregon and Oregon coast author Bill Sullivan is an acclaimed author, historian and adventurer who has an uncanny way of discovering history that even the experts didn’t know. Tour of legendary Northwest folk heroes from Sacajawea and D.B. Cooper to Bigfoot. Expect entertaining and educational tales about the historical figures that helped define the spirit of the Pacific Northwest - as told by the author of the thriller, “The Case of D.B. Cooper’s Parachute.” 4 p.m. Free. Cannon Beach History Museum. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

May 3 – 5. 19th Annual Spring Unveiling Arts Festival. On May 3, 4 & 5, each gallery will spotlight new work by their chosen artists. Unveilings, demos and receptions take place all weekend long, making this event an unparalleled experience for the art lover. Cannon Beach, Oregon. http://cbgallerygroup.com/19th-annual-spring-unveiling-arts-festival-may-3-5-2019/

May 4. The Ripple Effect: Plastic Marine Debris Mandalas with artist Shelby Silver. A workshop designed to demonstrate the environmental impact of marine plastics on our oceans to a young audience, that provides immediate and direct ability to make a difference as young stewards of a planet children will one day inherit. For years’ plastic, has been making its way to the oceans via our waterways and purposeful and accidental dumping. 10 a.m. $35. 163 E Gower Ave, Classroom, Cannon Beach, Oregon. (971) 361-9308.

May 10 – 12. North Coast Culinary Fest. "A Celebration of James Beard in Cannon Beach." May 10: Various chefs will be creating menus inspired by the legacy of James Beard. May 11: Workshops at local eateries. James Beard Beach House Champagne Reception. James Beard Celebration Dinner, with wine pairings. North Coast Culinary Fest Night Market. May 12: Brunch Around Town, and the movie "Americas First Foodie." Tickets: $15 - $150. Cannon Beach, Oregon. Cannonbeach.org.

May 16. Sir Francis Drake and the Golden Hind. Did he land in Depoe Bay? There are many questions about Sir Francis Drake and how far north he really came. Melissa Darby will endeavor to unravel the mysteries and misinformation surrounding Sir Francis Drake and his famous circumnavigation of the world. 4 p.m. Free. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

May 17. Cannon Beach Fat Bike Festival. First Fat Bike Festival on the Oregon Coast! Events planned throughout the weekend include sunset beach ride and bonfire with Fat Bike games and activities, a Saturday poker ride and after party at local pub. Cannon Beach Chamber, Cannon Beach, Oregon. Cannonbeach.org.

May 18. Cannon Beach Bird and Puffin Workshop. Join Dorota Haber-Lehigh, artist, educator and instructor for her second workshop of the series. Create a whimsical portrait using colored pencils on walnut ink paper. 12 p.m. $35. Cannon Beach City Hall, Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-0744

May 18. Spring Downtown Wine Walk. Over twenty participating wineries will sell unopened bottles, allowing visitors to take home their favorite new find. The event will also include live music in several venues, complimentary appetizers, and a prize drawing. Wineries will charge nominal tasting fees. Prices will be available for view in the Wine Walk Passport booklet. 3 p.m. $15 - $20. Throughout Seaside, Oregon. www.seasidedowntown.com. 503-738-3097

May 25. Sou’Wester Garden Club Green Thumb Plant Sale. Enjoy a wide variety of plants, garden art, a silent auction, home baked goods & preserves, as well as a raffle and silent auction benefiting the Sou’Wester Garden Club’s scholarship. 9 a.m. Free. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. 503-738-8585. https://www.seasideconvention.com/





May 30 - 2. EA-PAC Ham Radio Convention. The ARRL Northwestern Division amateur radio operators are holding the annual SEA-PAC Ham Convention at the Seaside Convention Center. See commercial exhibits, a giant flea market, seminars, a banquet and entertainment. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. 503-738-8585. https://www.seasideconvention.com/

June 7 – 9. 55th Annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest. Sandcastle-building takes place on June 8, 12:30 p.m. Dozens of teams of professional sand sculpture artists, amateur groups and families will construct remarkable creations in the sand during the event. The Masters division teams compete for cash prizes and construct large, elaborate creations often utilizing construction forms similar to those used for pouring concrete in order to accomplish their monumental size. Although the contest on Saturday is the highlight of the weekend, visitors will find plenty of other activities to keep them busy. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-2623. cannonbeach.org.

Astoria



May 4. Pete Seeger 100th Birthday Tribute Concert and Sing Along. 7 p.m. $15 at door. CCC Performing Arts Center 588 16th St Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5225. http://www.supportthepac.org

May 11. 2nd Saturday Art Walk. Visit downtown Astoria on the 2nd Saturday of every month for art, festive refreshments, entertainment, music and more. 5 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. http://astoriadowntown.com/



May 19. In Their Footsteps Speaker Series. Speakers and topics change each month. Visitor Center Netul River Room. 1 p.m. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. http:// www.nps.gov/lewi.

