Grand New Music Festival for Oregon Coast in Feb: Nehalem Winterfest

Published 01/15/2018 at 4:02 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Nehalem, Oregon) – Something wondrous this way comes to the north Oregon coast area known as Nehalem Bay, as Nehalem Winterfest inundates this stretch of Tillamook County with a stellar lineup of big names from Oregon, including Mel Brown, Quarterflash, and Celtic artist Kevin Burke.

It all takes places on Friday, February 2 through 4, brightening up the winter days that are already getting substantially longer on the Oregon coast. The shows happen at the Nehalem Performing Arts Center at North County Recreation District (NCRD) in Nehalem, between the treasured towns of Manzanita, Rockaway Beach and Wheeler.

Gracing the stage first is Irish fiddling wizard, Kevin Burke, a recipient of a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts. Irish music band Castletown will open for Burke.

Portland acoustic guitarist sensation Terry Robb is also on the bill. He was voted best in P-town a total of 19 times, has been on a Grammy-nominated album and has shared the stage with legends B.B. King, Joe Cocker and Steve Miller.

Attendees will get a rare chance to enjoy one of Oregon’s most famous bands, Quarterflash, for an “unplugged” concert. Also taking the stage is Motown jazz legend, Mel Brown and the Mel Brown Quartet.

All performances will be held at the newly remodeled 200-seat Performing Arts Center, located at 36155 9th Street in Nehalem. The schedule:

Friday, February 2, at 7:30 p.m.: Opening act is Castletown, with Kevin Burke headlining the evening. Saturday, February 3, 1:30 p.m.: Terry Robb takes the stage. Then, later that night at 7:30 p.m., Quarterflash hits the bright lights.

Sunday, February 4 at 2 p.m. sees Mel Brown and the Mel Brown Quartet take over the festival.

Tickets are available in advance at www.tickettomato.com and at the NCRD Welcome Center (open Mon. through Fri., 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) or for purchase at the door. Pricing varies by event.

NCRD’s goal is to offer more quality entertainment for locals and visitors on a year-round basis.

“We are so pleased to be kicking off our first annual Nehalem Winterfest with such a stellar lineup for this signature three day concert series,” said David Wiegan, NCRD executive director. “We were looking for a way to invite more people from out of town to the Tillamook Coast during our proverbial ‘off season’ while also providing great entertainment for our local residents.”

The NCRD is responsible for a good number of Nehalem-area entertainment and provides an ongoing series of attractions throughout the year. You can find more at www.ncrd.org or call 1-855-444-NCRD (6273).

The event was made possible by sponsors Visit Tillamook Coast, Sunset Vacation Rentals and Kendra’s River Inn. For out-of-town concert goers, there are a variety of great places to stay in Nehalem and nearby Manzanita and Wheeler. To research lodging, check out www.tillamookcoast.com/tillamook-lodging and search by location.. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour - More on Nehalem below:

