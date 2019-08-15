Newport's Late Summer Bashes: August, September on Oregon Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – From late summer into Second Summer and the early days of fall, Newport and Depoe Bay have some true intrigue going on. Food, fun in the outdoors and plenty of culture come crashing in as this part of the central coast gets warmer. Then in early October, expect some real surprises.

This is a mere sampling of what’s coming up in those months.

Every Saturday. Newport Farmers Market. Seasonal produce, art, crafts and more from some 60 vendors, alongside live music and a hot food court. 9 a.m. Highway 101 & Angle Street, Newport, Oregon. newportfarmersmarket.org. 541-961-8236.

Every Thursday. Toledo Waterfront Market. Grab some food at one of food vendors and have a picnic on the beautiful grassy grounds, shop at the market for Arts and Crafts, fresh produce, fruit and food. Free sailboat rids. 10 am – 3 pm. Toledo Waterfront Park, 127 NW A Street. Toledo, Oregon. 541-336-3183.

Through August 25. She Loves Me Not. Porthole Players’ summer 2019 production. A young woman introduces her college boyfriend to her family - the day before she comes out as a lesbian. The musical comedy is written and directed by Newport’s own Milo Graamans. The script features warm and witty dialogue, approachable and honest characters. Times vary. Adults $22 + fees. Students/Seniors $20 + fees. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787. coastarts.org.

August 17 - 18. Toledo Wooden Boat Show. Wooden boats, meet exhibitors, and observe boat building in action. There’s the GP Containerboard Boat Contest where challengers compete to design the best and fastest water-worthy boat from cardboard. Live music on both days of the festival features local artists with Curtis Salgado headlining Saturday, after the containerboard boat races. 7 a.m. Port of Toledo. Toledo, Oregon. (541) 336-5207.



August 17. Rock Doc. KT Myers, author of "Agates of the Oregon Coast," talks about the most desirable stones - from agates to zeolites and everything in between - that are found along the Pacific Coast. 2 p.m. Newport Public Library. 35 Northwest Nye St. Newport. Oregon. (541) 265-2153.

August 17. Sleep in the Deep. You’ll have the place to yourself for a fun-filled evening and morning of ocean exploration and hands-on fun. Our professional and knowledgeable education staff will guide you through your entire experience. Meals and snacks: dinner and continental breakfast. Sleepovers are designed for participants ages 6 and up. $75 for members, $80 for non-members. 7 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 Southeast Ferry Slip Rd. Newport, Oregon. (541) 867-3474.



August 17. Pirate Treasure Hunt. Although it is fun this is a charity event. All proceeds are donated to local charities. It takes you in and around the streets and attractions of Depoe Bay looking for treasures. Depoe Bay, Oregon. https://baysidechapeldepoebay.com/pirate-treasure-hunt/. (877) 485-8348.

August 20. US Air Force Band of the Golden West - Travis Brass. A brass quintet made up of two trumpets, a horn, a euphonium and a tuba. Travis brass performs any style of music appropriate to the audience and event. Free. 7 p.m. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787. coastarts.org.

August 30. The Audience. Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”), plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Tony Award-winning production at 7 p.m. $17 Adults (plus fees). $14 Seniors (plus fees). $11 Students (plus fees). Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787. coastarts.org.

August 31. Buccaneer Rampage 2019. A number of challenging obstacles spread out over 3-miles of muddy, steep terrain. Competitors will have to brave everything from mud crawls, puddle jumps, rope walls and more. Also, people dressed as pirates. Spectating is free. 11 a.m. Newport Municipal Airport. 135 Southeast 84th Street. Newport, Oregon.

September 21. 63rd Native American Style Salmon Bake. Before sunrise on the morning of the event a huge 80-foot fire line is ignited with six cords of fir and three cords of alder. Thousands of pounds of salmon fillets are positioned on the alder wood stakes over the fire line, imparting rich flavors to the salmon as they bake to perfection. 11 a.m. Depoe Bay City Park. Depoe Bay, Oregon. Depoebaychamber.org.

September 6. Evening with George Winston. He has attained international fame with the release of 15 solo piano albums, including the seminal recordings “Autumn,” “December,” “Summer,” and “Forest.” His latest release, “Restless Wind,“ was released in May. 7:30 p.m. $50 Preferred Seating (plus fees). $45 OCCA Member/PAC Donor Preferred (plus fees). $40 Reserved General Seating (plus fees). $35 OCCA Member/PAC Donor Reserved (plus fees). Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787. coastarts.org.

September 7. Kinky Boots - The Musical. With songs by Grammy- and Tony- winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray) and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles). 7 p.m. $17 Adults (plus fees). $14 Seniors (plus fees). $11 Students (plus fees). Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787. coastarts.org.

September 10. Margaret Atwood: The Testaments. Margaret Atwood live on stage and live in HD, beamed from London. Highly anticipated sequel to her seminal work, The Handmaid’s Tale. 7 p.m. $17 Adults (plus fees). $14 Seniors (plus fees). $11Students (plus fees). Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787. coastarts.org.

September 21 - September 22. Newport Symphony Orchestra Coastal Vistas and 1001 Nights. A visual photochoreographic concert with images of Oregon’s central coast taken by local residents, displayed during the performance of Our Town by Aaron Copland. The concert closes with the exotic and thrilling Scheherazade by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsokov. Cost: $42 Preferred Reserved (plus fees). $27 Standard Reserved (plus fees). $10Student / Child (includes fees). You can purchase tickets at the box office or online at https://coastarts.org.

October 4 - 6. 16th annual Oregon Coast Jazz Party. Multiple sets from renowned jazz stars, nightcap performances, and educational events. Roxy Coss on soprano sax, tenor sax and flute, Dena DeRose on vocals and piano, guitarist Larry Koonse, drummer Lewis Nash, Houston Person on tenor sax, Terell Stafford on trumpet, Nicki Parrott on bass and vocals, pianist Randy Porter and vocalist Veronica Swift. Other highlights: drummer Matt Wilson, bassist Martin Wind, pianist Mike Wofford, Dave Captein on bass, and Gary Hobbs on drums. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787. coastarts.org.

October 4 – 5. Newport Cider Festival. Celebrating the beauty and bounty of the Pacific Northwest, the Cider Festival is a great opportunity to welcome the arrival of fall on the Oregon coast. Enjoy the work of local artisans, live music, Oregon craft brews, Pacific Northwest hard ciders and wine, and food trucks. Plus it's family friendly: bring the kids for family fun and visit the Kidz Zone. Fri: 12 p.m. Sat: 11 a.m. Tickets available online now. $12 adults, $8 kids 3-12 (e-ticket). $16 adults, $10 kids 3-12 (day of). Newport Armory. 541 SW Coast Highway, Newport Oregon. Newportchamber.org. (541) 265-8801. Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours









