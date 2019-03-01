More Stormy Fun for Oregon Coast: Large Waves

Published 01/03/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Yet another storm system is about to interrupt those lazy days of sunny conditions on the Oregon coast, and fairly big waves are about to descend on the region as well. The National Weather Service (NWS) said there’s a good possibility it will be unleashing a high surf advisory in the next 24 hours.

Currently, the NWS said seas are continuing to build over the next day, rising over ten feet and then peaking into the low 20-foot range by Friday.

“Surf heights are starting to approach High Surf Advisory criteria, so we may even need a High Surf Advisory for late Thursday night and Friday morning with the large seas, as the wind wave transitions to more of a westerly swell.”

The chances of big, crashing waves and sneaker waves are good, as the timing between wave sets will be rather long. This allows them to build in power once they reach shore.

On Friday night, surf begins to subside to 15 feet after midnight, gradually decreasing over Saturday and Sunday. Combined seas of 16 feet are possible again on Monday.

Oregon coast beaches and towns are looking at heavy rains at times, but winds will be relatively minor for the coastline. On Thursday, the NWS is calling south winds of up to 29 mph and gusts into the 30s, and rain up to three quarters of an inch is possible.

Friday, this pattern continues but with lighter winds. Rain up to a quarter of an inch is possible. On Saturday and Sunday, things lighten up a bit with mostly cloudy skies, indicating some weekend sun breaks. Highs will be around 48. Monday through Wednesday continue that pattern of rain and some sun breaks.

