Spoiling Mom with the Beach: Extravagant Mother's Day Packages on Oregon Coast

Published 05/05/2019 at 9:13 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – If you're going to spoil anyone with an Oregon coast gift, shouldn’t it be Mom? (Above: Inn at Spanish Head).

This year, some spots along the shoreline have some stunning packages, the kind of stuff that could make her friends envious. Here are four standouts.

Pacific City’s Shorepine Rentals and Inn at Cape Kiwanda host some major fun for Mom.

At Shorepine, the package includes one or two nights at one of the vacation rentals, 60 minutes of the spa treatment of her choosing at Tidepools Spa & Wellness, breakfast delivered to her vacation rental – and all this (in the form of a gift card) can be specially delivered to her with flowers at her home, wrapped in a beautiful gift box.

The best news: it’s not limited to Mother’s Day weekend. The gift card and the package are valid through the end of the year. However, it does exclude some special holidays and major summer travel dates, and not all vacation rentals in their roster are part of the deal. Cost is one night $299 + taxes and fees; two-night stay just $429 + taxes and fees. See the Shorepines site for details.





5975 Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. Book online - www.shorepinerentals.com Call to purchase your Mother's Day Gift: 503-965-5776.

Down the street, the oceanfront Inn at Cape Kiwanda features a similar package that involves 60 minutes of spa time, an oceanfront stay, fresh morning pastries and coffee delivered in the morning, and the same deal where the gift certificate gets delivered to her in the mail. Cost is $299. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com

On the central Oregon coast, Lincoln City’s Inn at Spanish Head has a few specials for mom, included one available for a limited time that’s a sweet deal.

Gift certificates are an excellent idea, according to the Inn’s Lowell Maffia-Steen.

“Treat her to a beach get-away or perhaps a gift certificate for the Inn's Spa Retreat Package or maybe the Beachcomber's Delight or Let's GO Shopping Packages,” Steen said.

The Inn at Spanish Head is hosting a major special on May 10 and 11, Friday and Saturday. You get oceanfront rooms for the full price on the first night, then the second night half off. Inn at Spanish Head, 4009 SW Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-8127. www.spanishhead.com





In Cannon Beach, Elements by the Sea is the spa at the Cannon Beach Hallmark Inn. They are offering a “Day at the Beach” package.

It starts with some time in the steam room.

“Enjoy an invigorating full body salt scrub then melt into our seaweed body wrap,” said spa director Tammi Smith. “Then off to the hydrotherapy shower to rinse away the sea and complete this package with a full body Swedish massage.”

Cost: 135 min $235 / couples $470. 1400 South Hemlock Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.Elementsbythesea.com 503-436-0366.















