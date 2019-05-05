Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Spoiling Mom with the Beach: Extravagant Mother's Day Packages on Oregon Coast

Published 05/05/2019 at 9:13 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Spoiling Mom with the Beach: Extravagant Mother's Day Packages on Oregon Coast

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; Incredible specials now
In Cannon Beach:
Deals in full force now
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Fantastic Deals for Winter
In Lincoln City:
Deals on rooms everywhere
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials abound
In Newport:
Specials and deals like crazy
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Many specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Oregon Coast) – If you're going to spoil anyone with an Oregon coast gift, shouldn’t it be Mom? (Above: Inn at Spanish Head).

This year, some spots along the shoreline have some stunning packages, the kind of stuff that could make her friends envious. Here are four standouts.

Pacific City’s Shorepine Rentals and Inn at Cape Kiwanda host some major fun for Mom.

At Shorepine, the package includes one or two nights at one of the vacation rentals, 60 minutes of the spa treatment of her choosing at Tidepools Spa & Wellness, breakfast delivered to her vacation rental – and all this (in the form of a gift card) can be specially delivered to her with flowers at her home, wrapped in a beautiful gift box.

The best news: it’s not limited to Mother’s Day weekend. The gift card and the package are valid through the end of the year. However, it does exclude some special holidays and major summer travel dates, and not all vacation rentals in their roster are part of the deal. Cost is one night $299 + taxes and fees; two-night stay just $429 + taxes and fees. See the Shorepines site for details.


5975 Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. Book online - www.shorepinerentals.com Call to purchase your Mother's Day Gift: 503-965-5776.

Down the street, the oceanfront Inn at Cape Kiwanda features a similar package that involves 60 minutes of spa time, an oceanfront stay, fresh morning pastries and coffee delivered in the morning, and the same deal where the gift certificate gets delivered to her in the mail. Cost is $299. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com

On the central Oregon coast, Lincoln City’s Inn at Spanish Head has a few specials for mom, included one available for a limited time that’s a sweet deal.

Gift certificates are an excellent idea, according to the Inn’s Lowell Maffia-Steen.

“Treat her to a beach get-away or perhaps a gift certificate for the Inn's Spa Retreat Package or maybe the Beachcomber's Delight or Let's GO Shopping Packages,” Steen said.

The Inn at Spanish Head is hosting a major special on May 10 and 11, Friday and Saturday. You get oceanfront rooms for the full price on the first night, then the second night half off. Inn at Spanish Head, 4009 SW Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-8127. www.spanishhead.com



In Cannon Beach, Elements by the Sea is the spa at the Cannon Beach Hallmark Inn. They are offering a “Day at the Beach” package.

It starts with some time in the steam room.

“Enjoy an invigorating full body salt scrub then melt into our seaweed body wrap,” said spa director Tammi Smith. “Then off to the hydrotherapy shower to rinse away the sea and complete this package with a full body Swedish massage.”

Cost: 135 min $235 / couples $470. 1400 South Hemlock Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.Elementsbythesea.com 503-436-0366.






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Spoiling Mom with the Beach: Extravagant Mother's Day Packages on Oregon Coast
This year, some spots along the shoreline have some stunning package. Lodging specials
Cannon Beach Event: Did Francis Drake Land on Central Oregon Coast?
There are many questions about Sir Francis Drake and how far north he really came. Depoe Bay.
More Ways to Woo: Jaw-Dropping, Romantic Viewpoints of the Oregon Coast
Few things can beat a stunning, nearly aerial view. Travel tips
112 Years of Florence Rhododendron Festival Celebrated This Month on Oregon C...
One of the state's longest-running festivals celebrates a whopping 112 years of flowery fun. Florence events
Pixiefest Grows and Improves, Celebrating the Oregon Coast Landmark
Several new and improved additions that will delight kids and parents alike
Beachy Dating Advice: Three Wowing Central Oregon Coast Make-Out Spots
So, what can you do on these beaches that is different and really romantic?
The 'Boatels' of Nehalem: Vacation Rentals on an Oregon Coast River
There really is such a thing as a boatel - a vacation rental home that's floating on the water. Manzanita lodging review
First Date Aflame: Five Stunning Romantic Forays of the N. Oregon Coast
What if you're looking for something not just a little different but truly striking? Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details