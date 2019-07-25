Mini Heatwave for Portland, Chilly N. Oregon Coast, Toasty S. Coast

Published 07/25/2019 at 4:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – A mini heatwave is in store for the Portland area over the next two days, while the upper half of the Oregon coast gets chilly and the southern half gets toasty.

It’s been an unusually warm and humid summer on the Oregon coast, say many residents, while inland areas like Portland and Eugene have been seeing a very welcome mild summer. The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Portland and Medford say these trends will continue this week, but with a bit of a spike in temps for the valley areas Thursday and Friday.

“Weaker onshore flow the next couple of days will result in slightly above normal daytime temperatures,” the NWS said. “Another upper level disturbance will move across the Pac NW Friday night and Saturday, which will result in cooler daytime temperatures Saturday. Yet another weak disturbance moves across the area Sunday night. Seasonal conditions can be expected next week.”

Thursday heads close to 90 degrees in the valley and Portland metro area. Friday seems a little less hot than originally predicted, landing at a high of 88. Clouds start to increase that night, leading to cooler temps at 79 degrees on Saturday and partly cloudy conditions. There’s even a small chance of rain in the morning.

The rest of the weekend and week clocks in at around 80 degrees for the valley regions. Nighttime lows are mostly in the upper 50s for the week.

On the northern half of the Oregon coast, expect much cooler weather over the weekend. Friday may see patchy fog in the early morning but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 68. Saturday brings a chance of drizzle and a high of 68 as well.

The best weather happens Sunday onward: in the upper 60s and sunny skies, albeit breezy at times. By Thursday, the high is expected to be at 70 degrees.

Down on the southern Oregon coast, in the region around Gold Beach, this is where the beaches get tropical this week.

Friday sees sunny and 71 degrees and Saturday duplicates that. Sunday through Thursday lower just slightly into the upper 60s, but not by much.

The southern coast will get some rather large waves on and off this week, and offshore winds will be somewhat hazardous, resulting in some small craft warnings for the first half of the weekend. Combined seas may be around ten feet until Monday.

The northern half of the Oregon coast will get some unruly seas, but the worst of it will be around Brookings and Gold Beach. For towns like Florence, Newport, Manzanita or Seaside, the ocean will be a little calmer and any rough conditions won’t last nearly as long.

“High pressure will remain over the coastal waters, weakening somewhat Friday before strengthening again Saturday and Sunday,” the NWS said. See full Oregon Coast Weather

