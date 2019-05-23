Oregon Coast, Portland Update: Memorial Weekend Wetter Than Predicted

Published 05/23/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Portland, Oregon) – A decent run of great weather is in store for the week and the holiday weekend throughout the state, but the National Weather Service (NWS) has changed some of the forecasts in the last 24 hours to a more intense mix of showers and then warmer temps. Memorial Weekend’s hottest destination, the Oregon coast, will see the biggest downturn. Portland and the valley towns will rise close to 80 at one point, and waves along the coastline will make for fun and safe beach adventures.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), along the Oregon coast it won’t get into the 70s, and it won’t be so hot inland that you’ll need to get away.

Still, the Portland office of AAA is predicting the second highest travel numbers ever for the weekend, and in the western states of the United States, travel should be up by 4.3 percent over last year. So expect a busy time on the beaches.

For the Oregon coast, it’s now more of a mixed bag of weather.

Thursday is mostly cloudy and gets up to 57. On Friday, look for heavier rains and highs around 55. On Saturday, the NWS is now only predicting partly sunny skies with a high near 56. Mostly sunny is the outlook for Sunday and a high in the mid 60s, and Memorial Day gets partly sunny with a high in the low 60s.

Wave height along the Oregon coast will be active for a time, with some small craft advisories early in the week. This may not bode well for whale watching cruises until Saturday.

“Seas hold at or near 10 ft Wednesday,” the NWS said. “Guidance shows seas exceeding 10 ft again Fri as the next low pressure area along the British Columbia coast drops south. Seas then fall just below 10 ft Saturday and then to around 5 ft Sunday.”



This translates to great beachcombing throughout the weekend, although no good minus tides.

Portland gets hit with a hint of a heatwave for the holiday weekend, as temps rise up to almost 80. This week starts off partly cloudy in the I-5 corridor, Yamhill Wine Country and valley towns like Salem, Silverton, Woodburn, etc. Wednesday’s high is around 72 and Thursday gets sunny with highs around 76.

Then things take a brief turn for the worse, as Friday is predicted to be mostly cloudy with some showers and a high around 64. However, Saturday will no longer hit the 70s but be in the low 60s, however the area still sees Sunday jetting up to almost 80 degrees and partly sunny. Memorial Day caps the weekend with partly sunny and in the high 70s, and Tuesday is about the same.

It will be a tad more exciting east of the valley, according to the NWS.

“A ridge of high pressure off the coast will bring warmer temperatures today, while low pressure to the east keeps a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the Cascades,” the NWS said. “On Friday an upper level low pressure system will move down the British Columbia coast and over the Pacific Northwest, bringing cooler temperatures and renewed chances for showers lasting through the weekend." See full Oregon Coast Weather. -- Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour



























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted