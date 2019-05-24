Memorial Weekend 2019 Room Openings for Oregon Coast Scarce

(Oregon Coast) – With more people expected to travel on the holiday weekend than usual, and all state campsites already reserved, the Oregon coast and its hotels will be a hotter-than-usual commodity. Indeed, when Oregon Coast Beach Connection asked around some 150 lodgings on the northern half of the coastline, very few came back with openings for the holiday weekend.

Finding a room on the coast will be essentially impossible. However, OCBC discovered a handful still left. Here’s the few:

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc. Some homes still open on a wide section of Oregon coast, between Seaside and Warrenton; some pet friendly. All non-smoking. Many beachfront, or within a couple blocks of beach, in lovely, quiet neighborhoods. In Seaside as well as Gearhart. May find ping-pong table, fireplaces, big yard, patios, barbecues, balconies and decks with stunning views, hot tubs, swimming pool access. Kitchens fully equipped. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.

Inn at Seaside. Located in the center of the action and adjacent to the Seaside Convention Center. Cheerful, spacious two bedroom suites or double queen-bedded rooms - perfect for families, small groups or couples; providing comfort and convenience. You’ll find an indoor heated swimming pool and spa, in-room coffee service, deluxe continental buffet breakfast. Pet friendly. 800-699-5070 • 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com



The Gearhart Ocean Inn. A few openings in this north Oregon coast classic. 67 North Cottage Way, Gearhart, Oregon. 800-352-8034 or 503-738-7373. Gearhart Ocean Inn website.



City Center Motel. Walking distance to everything in Seaside. Cozy, clean, comfortable with budget rate while not sacrificing the niceties. A large amount of amenities: free high speed wireless internet, non-smoking rooms, pet friendly rooms w/ fee and indoor heated pool. Double room units sleep up to six. 250 1st Ave, Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6377. www.citycenterseaside.com



Coast River Inn at Seaside. Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, short walk to beach, Promenade and even downtown attractions and amenities. Some kitchenettes, sofa sleepers, patios. Some have a Jacuzzi. Some have a river view. Full bathtubs w. shower, electronic locks. Patios have chairs for outdoor lounging. 800 South Holladay Drive. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8474. Website here.



The Starry Night Inn. One room open still. Seaside, Oregon. Starry Night Inn website.



Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. Some openings but scarce. Massive, grandiose homes with historic character to brand new; even condos near beach. All oceanfront or very close. Sleep as many as 12. Highlights include garden areas, clawfoot tub, hot tubs, decks, a solarium and maybe even an electric organ. Some homes are in a condo complex w/ swimming pool. Many, many pet friendly. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com



Tolovana Inn Spacious oceanfront and ocean view suites, complete w/ full kitchen, cozy fireplace, private balcony, cable television, DVD players and complimentary wireless connectivity. Saltwater indoor pool uses a Saline System rather than a chlorination process. You'll want to try our fitness center, relax in the Jacuzzi spa and saunas or truly pamper yourself with Tolovana Inn's on-site masseuse. Tolova.na Inn offers pet-friendly units and is a member of the Green Hotel Association. 800-333-8890.- 3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Only two homes available: Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares. The only openings in the Nehalem Bay area. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com



Netarts Cliffside Cabin. Opening: 1 bedroom (1 queen, two twin and pullout sofa). Amazing Netarts Bay and ocean views. Fire pit. $169. Netarts, Oregon. 503.812.2718 www.NetartsBayViewCabins.com.

Garibaldi House. Some openings. 502 Garibaldi Ave. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503.322.3338. garibaldihouse.com.

The Inn at Cape Kiwanda. Legendary service and wide range of amenities, plus mere steps from the beach. All rooms have ocean view and decks, fireplaces, duvet covers w/ synthetic down comforters, plush pillow-top mattresses, feather pillows, LCD flat-screen televisions, refrigerators, microwaves, more. Some Jacuzzi suites and larger suites w/ 2 bedrooms. Ocean view workout area, sizable business center for meetings and some rooms are pet friendly. Wi-fi. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com

Headlands Coastal Lodge.. Beautiful beachfront upscale rentals, fully furnished, two- or three-bedroom units. Gourmet kitchens, private balconies w/ propane grills and Jacuzzi tubs in every unit. Hi-tech pleasures: flat-panel, high-density TV’s, stereos, CD/DVD, cable and Ipod ports, along with hi-speed net and video games. Luxurious robes, spa-quality soaps and heated tiles on the bathroom floors. Convenient parking spaces and easy access to beach. Some pet friendly. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. Headlands Website Here

Shorepine Vacation Rentals. 39 vacation homes, all fully furnished and beachfront, 20 of which are pet friendly. Each home w/ gas or wood fireplace, bikes and helmets in the garage, cable TV, and free movie rentals. Sleeps four to 12 people. Paved walking and biking paths to beach. Access to clubhouse w/ fully equipped fitness room, pool table and entertainment center. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 5975 Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. Book online - www.shorepinerentals.com

Hart's Camp, Pacific City. Luxury camping, no effort. Vintage Airstreams refurbished w/ upscale build create new kind of luxury camping, all high-end amenities you'd find at a fine hotel. Flat screen TV's, cable, DVD players, full bathrooms, manicured grass, each Airstream has kitchen, fridge, coffee maker, high-end dishes. Other features: fire pits, wi-fi, outdoor gas grill, Adirondack chairs and bikes to borrow. Takes large groups. Off Brooten Road, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. Hart's Camp Website here.

Oregon Beach Vacations. Reports only one home open in Lincoln City. Offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Inn at Spanish Head. All oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar. Studios to suites w/ microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and heated swimming pool. Conference, meeting rooms, wedding planner. 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-8127 or 541-996-2161. www.spanishhead.com

Coho Oceanfront Lodge. Overlooking the Pacific; upscale, luxury hotel w/ some pet friendly. Jacuzzi, sauna, indoor heated pool, in-room massage, wifi, fitness room. Studios w/ balcony, deluxe suites for small families, couples. Suites designed for kids; big suites for larger families up to eight; fireplace suites too. Luxury suites available. Free continental breakfast. 1635 Northwest Harbor Ave. Lincoln City (35 mins from Newport). 800 848 7006. www.thecoholodge.com.

Inn at Wecoma. Some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free hot breakfast with generous portions. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center. Shuffleboard area, in-room power ports, business center in lobby. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly. 945 NW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-8981. www.innatwecoma.com

Sea Gypsy Rentals LLC. Some openings on Friday and Sunday but not Saturday. Right next to the D River acces. Lincoln City, Oregon. Sea Gypsy website. 800-597-1008.



Bella Beach Vacation Rentals in Gleneden Beach. Reports only one home open; office open until 10 p.m. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-921-8885. www.bellabeachrentals.com.

Inn at Nye Beach. Stunning views of Nye Beach, ocean. Breakfast room service, direct beach access, full balconies, an elevator (and wheelchair accessible) and complimentary on-site parking. Sundeck, fireplaces and Earth-friendly products. Each room gourmet teas and coffee, DVD (and rentals), microwave and mini-fridge, high thread count lux linens, and oversized showerheads. Fitness room. Jacuzzi suite, various other room options from large to small. Weekly wine social. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com

Tyee Lodge Oceanfront Bed and Breakfast. Each room has one queen size bed and accommodates 2 individuals; caters to adults. 4925 NW Woody Way, Newport, Oregon. www.tyeelodge.com. 541-265-8953



BeachCombersNW. An all-encompassing Oregon coast website has various vacation rentals still open at the last minute: https://www.beachcombersnw.com/lastminutelistings.php.







