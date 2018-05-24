Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Video: Oregon Coast Travel Traffic, Gas Prices, Advice

Published 05/24/2018 at 7:05 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Video: Oregon Coast Travel Traffic, Gas Prices, Advice

(Portland, Oregon) - Even with gas prices on the rise and at their highest in four years, experts expect a five percent increase in travel around the nation for the Memorial Weekend holiday.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

For those in the valley portions of the state who will be headed to the Oregon coast, the worst evening commute traffic will be Thursday and Friday, according to AAA’s office in Portland. The group said travel delays on major roads could be more than three times busier than normal as commuters mix with holiday travelers.

“The strong economy is fueling the jump in Memorial Day travel, and rising gas prices aren’t keeping people from kicking off the summer travel season,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “This is the fourth year of growth in Memorial Day travel volume.”

AAA projects 41.5 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 5 percent from last year and the most travelers since 2005, and adds up to about two million more travelers than last year taking to the roads, skies, rails and water.

During this past week, the national average for regular gasoline jumped a nickel to $2.93 a gallon. The Oregon average rises two cents to $3.31, its highest price since October 2014.

“Pump prices normally increase in the spring with the switchover to summer blend gas and the start of summer driving,” Dodds said. “This year additional events are putting upward pressure on prices, including the reinstated Iran sanctions, decreased global supply, increased global demand, expensive crude oil and record U.S. production. AAA now projects that the national average will climb above $3 a gallon this summer. The Oregon average climbed above $3 on March 22 for the first time since August 2015 and has remained there since.”

Gas prices are higher on the Oregon coast, by about 10 to 15 cents per gallon. You can save some by filling up inland just before you head over the coast range mountains. Find your Oregon coast lodging now.

Other advice for those traveling to and from the Oregon coast over the holiday: leave early in the day on Friday, leave early in enough to accommodate extra traffic in your schedule, make your lodging reservations well ahead of time.

More Oregon coast travel advice for Memorial Weekend can be found here and the video. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Remarkable Oregon Coast Changes: the Eating and the Fattening of Stonefield B...
A slightly secret beach spot with a face that can change drastically at times. Yachats
Video: Oregon Coast Travel Traffic, Gas Prices, Advice
Worst evening commute traffic will be Thursday and Friday. Sciences
Free Camping Day At Some Oregon Coast State Parks
State Parks Day happens throughout Oregon on June 2. Weather
Big Hotel Makeovers as Oregon Coast Lodging Company Expands, Makes Waves
It's beginning to change things in other areas as it has expanded its operations to the central coast. Seaside, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, travel
Razor Clamming and Traffic Updates for Oregon Coast
Razor clamming reopens in Lincoln County; construction on Hwy 30 and at Tillamook. Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats
Newport Marathon Brings Thousands to Central Oregon Coast
On June 2, some 3,000 people will descend on the central Oregon coast town of Newport. Newport events
The Remarkable Transformations of Oceanside: N Oregon Coast Seasonal Wonders
Oceanside has many faces and many facets. Kids, history, Manzanita
What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details