Video: Oregon Coast Travel Traffic, Gas Prices, Advice

Published 05/24/2018 at 7:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Portland, Oregon) - Even with gas prices on the rise and at their highest in four years, experts expect a five percent increase in travel around the nation for the Memorial Weekend holiday.

For those in the valley portions of the state who will be headed to the Oregon coast, the worst evening commute traffic will be Thursday and Friday, according to AAA’s office in Portland. The group said travel delays on major roads could be more than three times busier than normal as commuters mix with holiday travelers.

“The strong economy is fueling the jump in Memorial Day travel, and rising gas prices aren’t keeping people from kicking off the summer travel season,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “This is the fourth year of growth in Memorial Day travel volume.”

AAA projects 41.5 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 5 percent from last year and the most travelers since 2005, and adds up to about two million more travelers than last year taking to the roads, skies, rails and water.

During this past week, the national average for regular gasoline jumped a nickel to $2.93 a gallon. The Oregon average rises two cents to $3.31, its highest price since October 2014.

“Pump prices normally increase in the spring with the switchover to summer blend gas and the start of summer driving,” Dodds said. “This year additional events are putting upward pressure on prices, including the reinstated Iran sanctions, decreased global supply, increased global demand, expensive crude oil and record U.S. production. AAA now projects that the national average will climb above $3 a gallon this summer. The Oregon average climbed above $3 on March 22 for the first time since August 2015 and has remained there since.”

Gas prices are higher on the Oregon coast, by about 10 to 15 cents per gallon. You can save some by filling up inland just before you head over the coast range mountains. Find your Oregon coast lodging now.

Other advice for those traveling to and from the Oregon coast over the holiday: leave early in the day on Friday, leave early in enough to accommodate extra traffic in your schedule, make your lodging reservations well ahead of time.

More Oregon coast travel advice for Memorial Weekend can be found here and the video. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted