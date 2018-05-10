Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast's Astoria-Megler Bridge Closes Completely for Three Hours

Published 10/05/2018 at 4:44 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – A major bridge on the north Oregon coast will shut down on Sunday, October 14, as the Astoria-Megler Bridge plays host to the 36th Annual Great Columbia Crossing 10K Run/Walk. The entire bridge will be closed for the first time for this event, starting at 8:30 a.m. and going until 11 a.m.

All traffic in both directions will be closed to enhance the safety and security for participants, volunteers and motorists.

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has jurisdiction over the bridge, coordinating the shutdown with Oregon State Police, Washington Department of Transportation, City of Astoria and the event organizer, the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

ODOT officials said traffic enforcement will not allow vehicles to line up and wait to cross the bridge on either the Washingon side or Oregon side of the bridge. Motorists will be dispersed and directed away from the bridge during the event. A possible detour route during the closure is using the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects U.S. 30 and SR 4 at Rainier and Longview.

The chamber said in a press release it is urging residents to travel across the bridge before and after the event.

“We encourage residents of the area to plan for this and schedule trips over the bridge before or after the event, or on another day,” the chamber said.

The chamber is also suggesting that area lodgings allow later check-out times.

ODOT also said the public needs to take note of the closure time and avoid trying to cross the bridge during that time. In order to get the bridge open by 11 a.m., participants still on the bridge at 10:50 a.m. will be picked up by shuttle bus to clear the bridge.

The north Oregon coast landmark is one of the longest bridges in the world, spanning about a mile.

According to ODOT, past events had one lane open with a pilot car controlling two-way traffic. But the 4.1 mile long bridge is narrow and event participants were always running and walking close to moving vehicles. Law enforcement authorities were particularly concerned about the mixing of vehicle traffic and race participants and others.

ODOT will post variable message signs at both ends of the bridge at least one week before the event warning motorists of the closure. TripCheck will also be updated to reflect the closure.

