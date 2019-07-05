N. Oregon Coast Preview: Pacific City, Tillamook, Manzanita in Spring

(Manzanita, Oregon) – May quite literally springs to life on the north Oregon coast. As the Tillamook County region of Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Tillamook and Pacific City hurdle towards the big opening of summer, things pick up steam. Then June comes around and the area continues to pick up the pace. Both months feature bundles of food, outdoors, arts and nature events – and even a stellar wine and beer tour.

Here’s a preview:

May 12. Mother’s Day Feast. Celebrate new traditions and bring your friends and family to the beach to enjoy ocean-to-table dining. This year, the Oregon coast foodie destination will be serving up a $60 Prix Fixe menu with additional sweet and savory a la carte options available. 8 a.m. Meridian Restaurant & Bar. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 503.483.3000. Meridian Restaurant website.

May 12. International Migratory Bird Day. To celebrate, join birding expert James Billstine for a Birding and Ecology field trip through the Lower Nehalem Community Land Trust’s Alder Creek Farm. The focus of the trip will be on birds, bird habitats, and the wonders of spring migration. There will be some walking through tall grass involved, and people are welcome to come and go as they please. Bring: Rubber boots and walking gear, binoculars, bird book (National Geographic, Sibley Guide, Peterson Guide, etc.), rain gear if needed, water, and quiet voices. Free. 9 a.m. Alder Creek Farm. 35955 Underhill Lane in Nehalem, Oregon.Website.



May 15 and 22. Oregon Coast Trail Party - Cape Falcon. Trailkeepers of Oregon continue work on the Oregon Coast Trail at Oswald West State Park. With your help we'll be doing tread maintenance and brushing on the Cape Falcon Trail. Plan to hike less than a mile to the work area and work using hand digging tools, loppers, and hand saws. 9 a.m. Near Manzanita, Oregon. https://www.trailkeepersoforegon.org/organizer/trailkeepers-of-oregon/

May 18. Writing Workshop: “Making Characters Come Alive.” This workshop for both fiction and nonfiction writers explores the ways writers can create three-dimensional characters. Join multi-award-winning narrative nonfiction author Lauren Kessler to explore, discuss – and practice – the art of character building. $60. 10 a.m. Hoffman Center For The Arts, 594 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon.

May 18. Authors In Conversation. Lauren Kessler and Nancy Miller Gomez. Authors Lauren Kessler and Nancy Miller Gomez discuss the transformative power of words for prison inmates .The US has the highest rate of incarceration in the world. Listen to two authors who spent time with some of the inmates – Kessler with “Lifers” in a maximum security prison and Gomez with men and women in jails and prisons. $7. Hoffman Center For The Arts, 594 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon.

May 18. TCWRC’s 13th Annual Soup Bowl Project. All-You-Can-Eat bread, soup and dessert and live music. $50 will get you a bowl and dinner tickets, which includes selecting and keeping your handmade bowl created by a local group of potters. $25 will get you dinner only. Dinner only tickets are limited and can only be purchased at the main office 1902 2nd Street, Tillamook or at the event. 5 p.m. Pacific Restaurant. 2nd & Main. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-2800. www.tcwrc.net.



May 19. 8th Annual “Don’t Get High” Tea & Silent Auction. Fundraiser is an elegant afternoon luncheon, featuring tables set with linen, tea selections served in china teacups, buffet delicacies enjoyed in a relaxing atmosphere and background music by an accomplished pianist. Guests will also receive the opportunity to bid on great donations at the silent auction. Advance tickets can be purchased for $25 by calling Julia Allen at Tillamook Serenity (503) 842-1115. Admission is $30 at the door the day of the event. 2 p.m. $25 - $30. Tillamook Fairgrounds. Tillamook, Oregon. Website.

May 25. Tillamook Downtown District Artwalk. Each month a variety of merchants will host local artists in a dynamic and evolving art show. For more information or a listing of the venues and artists that will be participating each month, visit: www.artaccelerated.org. 1 p.m. Tillamook, Oregon. Website.

June 1. Literary Tea. Enjoy Tea & Scones ($5 per person) while meeting and learning about scheduled guests. Each author will be reading an excerpt from one or more of their books, talking about their writing process and answering questions. They will also have their books available to purchase and be signed. 3:30 p.m. La Tea Da Tea Room. 904 Main Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-5447. www.lateadatillamook.com.



June 1. Open Mic and Community Dinner. Community musicians and writers share their creativity in a family friendly, supportive atmosphere in 1916 Grange Hall with excellent acoustics and modern sound system. Dinner by donation, with proceeds supporting the continuing renovation and refurbishment of the Grange Hall. 6 p.m. Tillamook, Oregon. http://www.grange.org/fairviewor273/. nealclemery@gmail.com.

June 14. 2019 Cork & Brew Tour. Kick off at 4:30 with a Launch Party that will featuring live music, games and activities. “Tourists” will be set loose at 6:00 PM, passports in hand, to explore downtown and revel in the experiences that each tour stop will have crafted. $45. Downtown Tillamook, Oregon. tillamookfarmersmarket.com.

June 15. Oregon Coast Farm Weaving Workshop and Farm-to-Table Dinner. Connect with Seattle fiber-based multi-disciplinary artist Mandy Greer on an adventure of fiber, farm-to-table food, environmental stewardship, the natural drama of the Pacific Coast, and the interconnectedness of weaving to the healing nature of learning together. $153. 11:30 a.m. North Fork 53 Retreat Center, 77282 Highway 53. Nehalem, Oregon. (503) 368-5382. http://mandygreer.org/weaving-retreat.

June 22. June Dairy Parade. “Udderly A-Moo-Sing!” Parade through downtown Tillamook. 10 a.m. 503-842-7525. junedairyparade.com.

