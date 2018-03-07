Video: the Calming and Ethereal of Manzanita on N. Oregon Coast

Published 07/03/2018 at 05:52 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – The soaring viewpoints, the expansive ocean vistas, the broad beach, the looming mountain and the thick forest. Everything about Manzanita, on the north Oregon coast, is big. It’s big and wonderful, to be exact.

While the tornado a couple years back tore out a lot of trees from town, Manzanita is still densely forested, and thus given a slightly ethereal, dreamy atmosphere. It can remind you of the ancient Arthurian legends a tad, which isn’t far off considering this north Oregon coast hotspot of subtleties is full of history and lore about crashed Spanish galleons, hidden treasure in the hills and maybe the graves of giants.

Beginning with the above glimpse into the area, you see the mysterious basalt arch at the tip of Neahkahnie Mountain reaching down into the ocean. It’s rather remarkable and mesmerizing: once you notice it you can’t stop looking at it, as if you’ll find the remnant of some ancient civilization there.

It’s even more impressive when you realize all that is made of basalt: the hardest rock there is. Essentially frozen lava from millions of years, what it took to hollow out that great hole is beyond imagination.

In the second scene, Manzanita is in – believe it or not – a warm summer day. It’s simply overcast. But at the day’s end, the horizon gives peeks to stunning colors.

The tornado touched nothing up above the town. The overlooks and the mountain are as covered in mystical green as ever.

Indeed, one of the big highlights of the entire Oregon coast are the overlooks at Neahkahnie Mt. They’re about 600 feet above that lulling surf, and it never gets old to stop and stare at the lazy waves rolling steadily rolling in, then see them become a tad more raucous as they approach the shore and start to encounter the underwater surfaces that stir them into a foamy white.

Even more dramatic is catching this area during winter storms, when those inbound breakers aren’t so mellow far out from shore. They can really build steam early on, easily classified as oceanic monsters at times. They are giants then and it is jaw-dropping.

Another video of the overlooks shows an extremely calm ocean, and then you zoom into the tiny town from almost a mile away. This slightly aerial point of view provides a new, stunning angle on Manzanita you don’t ever really see (unless you always carry around zoom optics with you).

The creek at the northern end looks more like a thin layer of water spilling out from somewhere. Nehalem Bay in the background is small and compacted. That fluffy, broad beach – normally a sizable walk from road to breakers – seems like a mere 20 paces from up here.

