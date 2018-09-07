N. Oregon Coast Nature Hike Events Around Manzanita Provide Breathtaking Sights

Published 07/09/2018 at 07:12 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – The section of rugged and wild Oregon coast that surrounds Manzanita is truly some of the more untamed along these shores, and two events in July bring you much closer to that. Both are relatively easy hikes and involve some amazing views and glimpses of wildlife, both intertidal and the flying kind.

On July 16, Manzanita plays host to “Conserving Our Land, Beach & Sea Walk / Bioblitz,” an easy beach walk that explores and catalogs the wildlife of that northern edge of Neah-Kah-Nie Beach.

A BioBlitz is an intensive survey of a defined area on a single day with the goal of identifying all the species to be found in that area at one time. It is a snapshot of biodiversity, and in this case it involves that steep cliff rise below Highway 101 where the beach bumps into the mountain.

The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council, Lower Nehalem Community Trust, Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, and the Oregon Coast Aquarium will be on hand to guide this family-friendly event. A morning low tide will leave pools full of life waiting to be discovered. It all begins at 9 a.m. and it’s free (although donations are appreciated).

Guides from the Oregon Coast Aquarium will lead this fun intertidal BioBlitz and walk. Bright purple seastars, yellow sea slugs, crabs, and an array of algae thrive at the intersection of the ocean reserve site and Peregrine Point. The groups really need your help in cataloging all that lives in these amazing spaces.

You’ll not only learn but acquire a deeper appreciation for this coastline, while helping others understand more about it as well. See www.explorenaturetillamookCoast.com.

On July 20, Manzanita’s Oswald West State Park provides the “Seabird Science Hike,” to investigate the area and double community efforts to monitor nesting seabirds within Oregon's Marine Reserves.

Exploring this part of the Oregon coast, a story emerges shedding light on the interconnection between terrestrial and marine ecosystems. This stretch of coastline is brimming with energy and life: nesting seabirds, wind swept landscapes, migrating whales, gliding pelicans, and ancient forests are all part of the story of this magical place.

With Oswald West State Park being the gateway to the Cape Falcon Maine Reserve, these two together create a corridor of conservation stretching from the land three miles into the sea.

The event happens from 10 a.m. to noon.

This family friendly event is co-hosted by the Friends of Cape Marine Reserve and the Audubon Society of Portland. Enjoy an easy 1 mile hike down to Devil's Cauldron, Audubon's seabird monitoring site, to view the remaining nesting cormorants. The hike will continue on through a coastal meadow and various forest environments before heading back to our starting location.

This hike is an easy 2-mile round trip journey within Oswald West State Park. The first 100 feet of the trail descends down a steep, graveled trail (around 100 feet or so). The rest of the trail is flat. Devil's Cauldron offers stunning views of the ocean from a the cliffs edge. The main part of the trail has a fence keeping hikers from the edge. Nearby portions of the trail (not included in this hike) are not fenced.

Contact capefalconmr@gmail.com or call 541-231-8041. See www.explorenaturetillamookCoast.com.













