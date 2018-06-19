Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Running and Yoga Events Enliven N. Oregon Coast Towns

Published 06/19/2018 at 1:42 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast has two inventive ways to combine the beachy outdoors with the body, as two events in Cannon Beach and Manzanita create some unique recreational happenin's.

It’s a wide variety of activities on June 30 on the north Oregon coast with Discover Haystack Rock Event - Mind, Body, Beach in Cannon Beach. The Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) joins in a partnership with Cannon Beach Art Gallery and yoga teacher, Christen Allsup, for an event that combines microplastic filtration with yoga and meditation.

Learn how to clean the beach with screens designed by Marc Ward of Sea Turtles Forever and visualize cleaning your mind as the pristine sand falls to the ground. "Truly leave refreshed mind, body and beach," said organizer Kari Henningsgaard.

This event will take place on June 30 from 9 – 11 a.m., and will be led by HRAP Outreach Coordinator, Pooka Rice. It will be fun for all ages and abilities.

Along with a yoga and meditation session, participants will learn about microplastics and their negative effect on our planet, learn what they can do to help resolve this issue, and take part in cleaning these harmful particles from Cannon Beach.

This class is offered at $35 per person, and tickets may be purchased online through HRAP’s Facebook page and on Eventbrite.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program, in its 33rd season on the beach, aims to protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Marine Garden and National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock. Having educated over one million visitors, HRAP aims to provide sustainability-focused educational opportunities.

For more information, please visit http://www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/HRAP or contact Pooka Rice, HRAP Outreach Coordinator, at 503-436-8079 or Lrice@ci.cannon-beach.or.us.

July 28 brings the 28th Annual Manzanita Fun Run/Walk to the north Oregon coast town. The hard-packed sands will see the pounding of hundreds of feet along an extremely picturesque stretch.

The race begins at the foot of the Laneda Avenue, which runs through the center of Manzanita, starting on what is is known as Manzanit Beach. Runners begin in a single start heading south towards Nehalem Bay Jetty. They then change course and head back north towards a picture-perfect finish of Neahkahnie Mountain meeting the sands of Manzanita Beach.

Mile markers and volunteers on the course provide direction for runners on turn-arounds as well as any needed aid. There will be music playing to pump up the runners before the event as well as snacks afterwards for the weary runner to refuel on.

Awards for top finishers as well a raffle for prizes will be held afterwards.

Registration fees vary from $36 non-competitive walks/runs to $40 for the competitions. It all begins at 9 a.m. with the kids race, and then gets wilder with 10k runners, 5k runners and walkers and more. Awards are given out at 11 a.m.

See the Manzanita Fun Run/Walk link for registration and information. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

