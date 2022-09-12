New DIY Music Fest Erupts in N. Oregon Coast's Astoria for Holidays

Published 12/09/22 at 4:55 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – There's a not-so-silent night coming to the north Oregon coast with something that happens simultaneously around the nation on December 21: what's known as Make Music Winter has an installment in Astoria. Here and around the country, musicians of all types and abilities are invited to join in the joyous noise as audiences turn themselves into the attraction. It's the ultimate DIY (Do It Yourself) party for the holidays. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The free north Oregon coast version takes place at The Ten Fifteen Theater at 1015 Commercial Street in town, a somewhat new, indie theater operation that likes to explore new territory.

Make Music Winter is the direct descendant of Make Music Day that's normally held every June 21, a distinctive event that had its genesis in 1982 France. Like that one at the summer solstice, this is a free, participatory event – though the summer version around the world is held outdoors.

It's a little cold and wild on the Oregon coast for that, but this near-ocean town becomes one of the latest to hop on board. The winter version – the shortest day of the year – started in New York in 2011. Now, more than 35 spots in the U.S. have joined in as of 2021.

Each performance will have a participatory element, culminating with a parade with bells down Commercial Street at the end of the evening. Therein lies a new holiday addition to the oldest town west of the Rockies.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Special guests will hop in every hour, leading the troupe in a new style or sonic adventure. You'll find:

Songs In Spanish

Maritime Music

Percussion

Instrument Making

Rounds

Ukulele Jam And 60s Singalong

A Parade With Bells

And more, according to organizers.

For more information about Make Music Day Winter, visit www.makemusicday.org/about/winter.

It began in '82 when France's Ministry of Culture came up with a new sort of holiday, imagining an ambitious set up where free, live music would ring out from everywhere. Parks, street corners, rooftops, gardens and maybe even mountaintops would be the stage. Unlike the usual brand of music fest, anyone – regardless of ability – would be asked to join in, or maybe simply host an event.

Soon, what was named Fête De La Musique became a national holiday in France, with shops even closing down. Currently, it's found in more 120 countries.

