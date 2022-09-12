Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

New DIY Music Fest Erupts in N. Oregon Coast's Astoria for Holidays

Published 12/09/22 at 4:55 AM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

New DIY Music Fest Erupts in N. Oregon Coast's Astoria for Holidays

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Astoria, Oregon) – There's a not-so-silent night coming to the north Oregon coast with something that happens simultaneously around the nation on December 21: what's known as Make Music Winter has an installment in Astoria. Here and around the country, musicians of all types and abilities are invited to join in the joyous noise as audiences turn themselves into the attraction. It's the ultimate DIY (Do It Yourself) party for the holidays. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The free north Oregon coast version takes place at The Ten Fifteen Theater at 1015 Commercial Street in town, a somewhat new, indie theater operation that likes to explore new territory.

Make Music Winter is the direct descendant of Make Music Day that's normally held every June 21, a distinctive event that had its genesis in 1982 France. Like that one at the summer solstice, this is a free, participatory event – though the summer version around the world is held outdoors.

It's a little cold and wild on the Oregon coast for that, but this near-ocean town becomes one of the latest to hop on board. The winter version – the shortest day of the year – started in New York in 2011. Now, more than 35 spots in the U.S. have joined in as of 2021.

Each performance will have a participatory element, culminating with a parade with bells down Commercial Street at the end of the evening. Therein lies a new holiday addition to the oldest town west of the Rockies.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Special guests will hop in every hour, leading the troupe in a new style or sonic adventure. You'll find:

Songs In Spanish
Maritime Music
Percussion
Instrument Making
Rounds
Ukulele Jam And 60s Singalong
A Parade With Bells
And more, according to organizers.

For more information about Make Music Day Winter, visit www.makemusicday.org/about/winter.

It began in '82 when France's Ministry of Culture came up with a new sort of holiday, imagining an ambitious set up where free, live music would ring out from everywhere. Parks, street corners, rooftops, gardens and maybe even mountaintops would be the stage. Unlike the usual brand of music fest, anyone – regardless of ability – would be asked to join in, or maybe simply host an event.

Soon, what was named Fête De La Musique became a national holiday in France, with shops even closing down. Currently, it's found in more 120 countries.

Hotels in Astoria - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW












More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Variety of Free and Killer New Year Guided Hikes on Oregon Coast, Washington ...
That Sunday, January 1 will be an action-packed one. Washington coast events, south coast events, Manzanita events, Pacific City events, Lincoln events, Newport events, Florence events
Recreational Crabbing Reopens on Just About All of Oregon Coast
Reopening except for a 60-mile stretch from Cape Blanco to just north of Winchester Bay. Marine sciences
New DIY Music Fest Erupts in N. Oregon Coast's Astoria for Holidays
Make Music Winter happens around the nation on Dec 21. Astoria events
Dungeness Crab Season Delayed Further on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
Season remains closed due to biotoxins and low meat. Sciences
When Marshfield and Empire Became Coos Bay: Votes That Changed S. Oregon Coas...
It started out under the name Marshfield - as well as Empire
Mystery Metal Platform Washes Up on N. Oregon Coast, Volunteers Needed
It's enormous and problematic; volunteers needed to help clear the plastics. Marine sciences, Manzanita, Oswald West State Park
Oregon's North Coast Food Offers Food Gift Ideas Full of Intrigue and Innovation
Some yum-a-licious possibilities putting under the tree. Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Wheeler, Garibaldi, Pacific City
Triple-Decker of Trippy Astronomy Above Washington / Oregon Coast: Moon Eats ...
Moon's occultation of Mars happens this week; highest of year. sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted