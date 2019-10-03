Week-long Food Fest a 'Sea' Change for Mac n Cheese on Oregon Coast

Published 03/10/2019 at 5:13 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Some serious lip-smacking fun is coming to the Oregon coast, and there will be a whole week of it. Lincoln City explores the culinary pleasures of the macaroni and cheese dish in deep detail and with Macaroni & Seas Week, a celebration of everyone’s favorite childhood comfort food.

What could be better than a bowl of macaroni and cheese? Well, how about macaroni and cheese AND Lincoln City? Experience the gooey fun in all kinds of incarnations from March 16 though 23, as participating Lincoln City restaurants invite you to try their interpretations of the classic dish.

Eight restaurants will have macaroni & cheese on their menus all week for your tasting pleasure. One of the participating restaurants, Klementine’s Kitchen, is ready to showcase their creamy version of this dish.

“Our mac and cheese dish is made with a traditional béchamel sauce, combined with Monterey Jack and Cheddar to create a Mornay sauce,” said Chef Etienne Saucier. “We add elbow macaroni, top it with our potato chip parmesan crust, and then bake it until it’s crisp and bubbly. For many, mac and cheese is the embodiment of comfort food. It is a simple, classic dish that invites fond, nostalgic memories.”

Treat your taste buds to macaroni and cheese at Klementine’s Kitchen as well as seven other Lincoln City restaurants. A map of the eight participating locations is available at MacaroniAndSeas.com.

The Culinary Center in Lincoln City is getting in on the cheesy goodness by hosting a Macaroni & Seas Demonstration Class on March 23. Conclude your Macaroni & Seas Week adventure by attending this class.

Donna Riani, Culinary Center Manager, discusses what you can expect during the class.

“We are capping off Macaroni & Seas Week with a delicious demonstration class,” said Riani. “Chef Roy Baker from Autobahn 101 will join me on the demo stage and show our guests how to make his version of mac and cheese. It is a traditional German spätzle made with cheese, bacon and mushrooms. We’ll also have live music, wine, treats and other surprises to celebrate the week.”

Tickets for the demonstration class are limited and are $40 per person. A portion of the ticket sales will go to the Lincoln City Food Pantry. To learn more about Macaroni & Seas Week or to purchase tickets for the demo, visit MacaroniAndSeas.com or call 541-996-1274. Lodgings in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

