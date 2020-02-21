Southern Oregon Coast Range Resort Opens Early This Year

Published 02/21/2020 at 5:28 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Loon Lake, Oregon) – Near Reedsport, where the Coast Range borders the central and southern Oregon coast, Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort sits in the middle of an idyllic forestland and lake, serving up an onsite marina, its own beach, a store, deli and various types of lodging possibilities. After last year’s attendance shot through the roof because of a nearby camping closure, the resort complex will be opening earlier than normal this year and providing discount vouchers for its kickoff.

This time around Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort opens its doors on April 1. To celebrate, it’s offering discount vouchers for all lodging and camping facilities that are up to 30 percent off. They can be found at www.loonlakerv.com/vouchers. These rates can be locked in for the entire year, allowing for flexible reservations.

Loon Lake is a little more than 20 miles from the southern Oregon coast and the town of Reedsport, a place that was hopping after the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) shut down its nearby campground last year. This year brings the same situation with no opening again for 2020 after damage from a snowstorm last year.

Managers at Loon Lake Lodge want to make it clear this will not affect its operations. Thus the extra promotions.

Included in the offers this year are the large Waterfront House, a vacation rental with full kitchen and indoor / outdoor living areas. It also includes its own private dock. The main house sleeps more than six people - up to 14 with the addition of the add-on dorm type room. The special also includes the Deluxe and Premium Cottages which can sleep up to eight people. All other types of RV sites and lodgings at the resort are a part of the discount features as well.

The resort offers Oregon coast cabins, yurts, motel, group camping sites, and RV or tent camping sites. Some of the cabins have full kitchens, and all lodging and RV sites have individual picnic tables and barbeque/firepits.

"We realize that confusion may still exist about the BLM announcing their closure for the 2020 season, so we want people to know that Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort is not affected by the BLM closure and is planning a very busy 2020 season beginning April 1," said Loon Lake Lodge management in a press release. "There are many guests who have always stayed at the BLM campground or used their boat ramp that may not even know our Resort offers camping and lodging, boating access through our Marina, and a store with supplies these guests need during their vacation."

Although the boat dock and beach at the BLM property are shut down, the marine at the resort is not affected and managers expect a sizable increase in activity in the spring and summer. Boaters who have used the BLM boat ramp can arrange to put their boats in at the Loon Lake Marina for as little as $5 per day, or rent water ski and fishing boats, several high-performance Sea-Doos, pedal boats, kayaks or stand-up paddleboards.

A short drive from the lake are the scenic splendors of this part of the Oregon Coast Range through the Umpqua River State Scenic Corridor, or take a quick jaunt to the towns of Reedsport and Winchester Bay. To the north, lie Coos Bay, Florence, and the sprawling dunes area that goes on for 40 miles.

Reservations can be made directly by calling (541) 599-2244 or visiting www.loonlakerv.com for stays after April 1, 2020.















Reedsport

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted